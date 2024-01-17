Production company calls for Welsh people to get their lumps and bumps out for Skin A&E

A Welsh TV production company based in Cardiff is looking for people with any skin concerns they might have to appear on Skin A&E ahead of its sixth series.

Channel 5 and 5 Star will be opening the doors to the Skin A&E dermatology clinic where an expert team of top UK dermatologists will be ready to give members of the Welsh public a free consultation, advice, and where appropriate, free treatment for their skin complaint.

They are particularly looking for people with lumps and bumps, lipomas, cysts and undiagnosed skin conditions.

Welsh callout

The series is set in a private skin clinic and follows some of the UK’s leading consultant dermatologists as they treat patients with a range of skin conditions. Over the past five series, they have featured hundreds of patients from across the country.

As Boom are a Welsh based company, they are keen to attract people specifically in Wales who would like the opportunity to see a consultant dermatologist and potentially receive free treatment for their skin complaint.

A spokesperson for the production, said: “Perhaps your condition is affecting your day to day life? Or affecting your confidence? Perhaps treatment for your condition is not available on the NHS? Maybe you are on a long waiting list for treatment?

“If that’s you, then we’d like to get some more information from you to see whether our dermatologists can help you.”

“Boom TV are thrilled to be making Series 6 out of our offices in Cardiff Bay.

“One of our resident medics is Newport-born dermatologist Dr Dev Shah, and it would be fantastic to get some of his fellow compatriots through our doors and hear lots of local Welsh accents in our Skin A&E clinic.”

Applicants who are picked must be willing to talk openly and frankly about their condition and be available for filming for one day in February or March 2024.

All applicants must be legal residents of the UK, currently live in the UK and aged 18 and above.

Interested applicants are asked to email: [email protected]

Or follow this link: https://eu.castitreach.com/ag/itvboom/skinae6/welcome.html

Deadline for applications is Sunday 18 February 2024.

