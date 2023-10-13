Professor who slated Welsh language no longer working with Wrexham University
Wrexham University have confirmed they are no longer working with a visiting professor who was condemned over slurs about the Welsh language and bilingual road signs.
A row broke out when Professor Nigel Hunt was widely criticised for describing bilingual road signs in Wales as ‘unintelligble’ and ‘potentially dangerous’, leading to the university issuing an apology for his comments, while also launching an investigation.
Now Wrexham University have confirmed that Professor Hunt has been removed from his role.
In a short statement a spokesperson said: “We have ended our visiting arrangements with Professor Hunt, and he no longer has a relationship with the university.”
After posting the inflammatory comments on Facebook, Dr Hunt was lambasted for his views, with many reacting to his words saying they had submitted official complaints to Wrexham University and how they could scarcely believe a professor at a Welsh University could hold these views.
The furore stemmed from Professor Hunt’s post in a Facebook group called Department of Petty Rage.
There he posted a picture of a bilingual road sign and wrote: “Signs like this. They are confusing as they contain irrelevant and – to most people – unintelligible information. Road signs in two languages are potentially dangerous as it takes longer to determine the message. As most people even in Wales do not understand these signs (the Welsh language is declining despite the attempts to popularise it) then please just use English.”
Once his post was published he was quickly picked up on his views across social media during the last 24-48 hours.
One poster wrote: How would you cope in a country without a translation?
He replied: ‘Much better. Most languages are intelligible and have a point.’
The row led to Wrexham University quickly issuing an apology after being inundated with complaints.
A spokesperson for Wrexham University said: “First and foremost, we would like to apologise for the offence caused by these remarks – and are in the process of investigating this matter internally. We are keen to stress that these comments absolutely do not reflect the views or values of our university or its staff.
“We are proud to be a Welsh institution and are proud of our Welsh history and heritage.
“We are also committed to promoting and celebrating the Welsh language, and are proud to say that more students than ever before have opportunities to study bilingually across a range of our courses at Prifysgol Wrecsam/Wrexham
University, thanks to the implementation of our Welsh Language Academic Strategy and Action Plan in November 2022.
“As an institution, we are also committed to the Welsh Language (Wales) Measure 2011 and as part of the legislation – the Welsh language has equal status with English and must not be treated less favourably.”
We would like to apologise for the offence caused by recent remarks – and are in the process of investigating this matter internally. We are keen to stress that these comments absolutely do not reflect the views or values of our university or its staff. pic.twitter.com/bML2LVipfr
— Wrexham University (@WrexhamUni) October 10, 2023
However, since the furore, it appears Professor Hunt has doubled down on his comments.
In a statement to Sky News, he said he would not apologise for his comments “which reflect [his] beliefs”, but he did apologise for “the way in which these comments emerged”. He called Welsh and other Celtic languages “moribund languages” which are “unlikely to survive” if left alone.
He added: “While I accept that the University of Wrexham has a position on the Welsh language, it is critical that members of that university are free to express opinions that go against that position.
“This is academic freedom, and more fundamentally, free speech.
“We should not be restricting freedom of speech, the right to have opinions that differ from other people.”
Good. I don’t wish him jobless, and I am not some constantly aggrieved “patriot”. But he has no place lecturing in the country whose language and culture he so nastily derides in public. I hope he has a long and successful career somewhere that better suits his personality. Like Kent. The spiritual home of UKIP
Professor Hunt comes across as a typical beef-witted Saxon bully. Actually that is unfair. Not all the Saes are as bad. It is always a pleasant surprise to find one who isn’t.
A good case could be made that road signs ought to be monolingual… in Cymraeg. It would encourage people to learn the basics at least.
Well done Wrecsam University, anyway. They appear to have made the right decision.
Yes, he’s an Anglo-Saxon nationalist – thinks that the British Empire was God’s gift to mankind as a means of civilizing barbarians and ending slavery. (!!) His tweets are nauseating.
I am Welsh speaking and as far as I know and Ancestry DNA knows of pure Welsh stock but my Welsh of the cerrig calch variety like my father and his father before him. I don’t like the bilingual signs as they are and find them very confusing because my reading in Welsh is hesitant and I have often passed the sign before I have read it in Welsh. Why cant the English and Welsh be in different colours so they are easy for people like me to deal with. My Welsh is not academic or cultured it is cyffredin… Read more »
That’s an issue about design though, which is a legitimate point – unlike the phoney professor’s fraudulent claims that bilingual signs are dangerous. They’re not, as numerous studies have pointed out. He let his Anglo-Saxon nationalism get the better of him on this one.
“We are proud to be a Welsh institution and are proud of our Welsh history and heritage” ….so why don’t they refer to themselves as Glyndwr University any more then?
Professor Hunt rhymes with…
Da iawn. Totally incorrect statements by this academically challenged academic.
During the previous cyfrifiad in the Basque country the number of speakers had increased. This goes to show, with a positive attitude and a lot of collective work minority languages can be saved (Basque has roughly the same number of speakers as Welsh). Whenever any Brits claim that Welsh should not be saved nor is it worth fighting for, please remember this.
Dr Nigel Hunt is a doctor of social psychology, which is a branch of psychology that deals with social interactions, including their origins and their effects on the individual. From this example it seems that he needs to re-learn his own subject as he seems to be a wind up merchant.
Racism is not “academic freedom”
What a fool this man is.
His position at the University of Nottingham is untenable. Racism is wrong. This university must disassociate itself from this clown academic, also.