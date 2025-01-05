Progress expected on plans for £300 million leisure resort

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

Progress on plans for a £300 million ski slope and leisure resort described as game-changing, are expected over the next 12 months.

The massive proposed Rhydycar West scheme hopes to bring the UK’s longest indoor ski slope, a tropical waterpark, an indoor and outdoor adventure centre and a range of hotel offerings and woodland lodges to Merthyr Tydfil.

The plans for what would be the UK’s longest indoor ski slope have attracted much attention since they were first revealed. Marvel Ltd has submitted a planning application for the development and it is currently being considered by Merthyr Tydfil Council.

It would be built on a 75 acre parcel of land off the A470, part of a 550-acre site, with the remaining land left as countryside as just under 14% of the area under Marvel’s ownership would be part of the development.

As we enter 2025, let’s take a look at what it would involve should it be given the go ahead.

World-class snow centre

The plan is for a world-class snow centre, which will be the longest indoor multi-run snow centre in the UK and amongst the longest in the world at around 400m.

The facility is supported by GB Snowsport and Snowsport Cymru Wales to establish the UK national centre of snowsport excellence and would be the official home and training headquarters for the Welsh and GB national and Olympic and Paralympic snow sports teams and elite athletes.

It would be based on similar successful facilities in Europe, such as SnowWorld at Landgraaf (Netherlands), Neuss (Germany) and Alpincenter at Bottrop (Germany).

The snow centre will be built to FIS (International Ski Federation) specification, enabling the venue to host regional, national, and international competitions together with international team training.

Those behind the project have said it would provide a family friendly safe environment with guaranteed perfect piste conditions, 365 days of the year.

They said the longer and larger facility, with adjacent leisure elements, would be revolutionary for snow tourism in the UK, as the resort would provide everything that was sought after by skiers and boarders, without the need for international travel and unpredictable weather and snow conditions.

Profitable businesses

They said indoor snow centres had been run for many years as viable, sustainable, and profitable businesses, bringing tourists and snow sports enthusiasts to their region, along with providing a facility of great value and benefit to the residents.

They added that the “world-class facility” had the capability of redefining the UK school ski trip, would have affordable access and tuition, guaranteed snow conditions as well as educational opportunities and active adventure options.

It would also feature an indoor fun and activity area with snow-based games and activities.

When it comes to the indoor tropical water park, the scheme’s architects and master planners (HMA) have designed a number of premier waterparks, for example at Center Parcs resorts in the UK.

The waterpark at Rhydycar West is designed with the same vision and aims to match leading indoor waterparks in Europe and North America. The hope is that it will attract both longer stay holidaymakers and day visitors from further afield for people of all ages.

It would include attractions such as slides, tubes, a lazy river, canyon explorations, a standing wave and surf simulators.

Turning to the indoor and outdoor adventure centre, the activities being considered here include zip wires, climbing walls, extreme slides, high ropes and other thrill-based experiences.

Accommodation

The aim is to create a “dynamic, multi-faceted and immersive experience.” In terms of accommodation, there would be three hotel wings to cater for different visitor preferences and budgets.

The aim is that the accommodation serves as a hub and base camp for visitors to explore the region and attract all types of visitors from short breaks to long stays.

There would be a conference and events centre and a family resort wing with 198 bedrooms, reception, conferencing and other guest facilities.

There would also be a luxury spa wing containing 100 bedrooms along with indoor and outdoor fitness and spa facilities.

And there would be a sport and value wing with 120 bedrooms aiming to provide value, comfort and a more casual and relaxed offering appealing to groups, schools and visiting teams competing or training.

There would also be up to 30 free-standing, single-storey woodland lodges in the south of the site with the aim of providing privacy and a “close to nature” ambiance.

There would be a mix of one and two-bedroom lodges to accommodate people ranging from couples to larger families and groups of friends which would include individual and private lodges with value to premium luxury options available.

The lodges would be located in existing woodland and away from the main resort area but they would be a short distance from all the leisure activities, connected by walking and cycling paths.

The project as a whole is expected to result in around 1,500 direct jobs over the construction period with around 1,200 of these expected to come from the local area.

Once operational, it is expected to create in 842 jobs of which 663 are expected to come from the local area.

Those behind it have said the construction of Rhydycar West would contribute around £317m in additional gross value added (GVA) to the economy over the duration of the construction period.

GVA is a measure of the value of goods and services produced in a specific area, industry, or sector of an economy.

The Rhydycar West project is expected to contribute around £38.1m in GVA to the economy per year once completed.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

