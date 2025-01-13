‘Progress made’ in talks over Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release

US and Arab mediators made significant progress overnight toward brokering a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and the release of scores of hostages held in the Gaza Strip – but a deal has not been reached yet, officials said.

Three officials acknowledged progress has been made and said the coming days would be critical for ending more than 15 months of fighting that has destabilised the Middle East.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the talks.

One of the three officials and a Hamas official said there were still a number of hurdles to clear. On several occasions over the past year, US officials have said they were on the verge of reaching a deal, only to have the talks stall.