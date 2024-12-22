Project launched to improve WiFi on rural transport in Wales

A new project has been launched to improve broadband on public transport in parts of rural Wales.

The StarBws project backed by the Welsh Government and a consortium of partners, will trial a mix of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite and 4G mobile (wireless) technologies from Starlink, Peplink and wavemobile to improve broadband for passengers travelling in rural parts of the Swansea Bay area.

Getting good internet connectivity on public transport in rural areas can be particularly challenging due to obstructions such as tree canopies and valleys, which would normally block the signal.

The trial itself will initially focus on the rural 460 Carmarthen to Cardigan bus service, which operates four times daily and takes 1 hour and 26 minutes to complete one way.

Having recently launched, the project will run for one year, providing insights from passengers as well as testing the potential of advanced connectivity solutions in rural Wales.

Starlink

Partners in the project include Starlink’s LEO satellites, Peplink’s network bonding and failover capabilities, and wavemobile’s LTE (4G) Band 46 Cell technology. Dragon WiFi is also involved.

Ken Skates, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, said: “I am pleased Welsh Government has been able to support this innovative and really worthwhile project. WiFi connectivity on public transport, particularly in rural areas can be challenging.

“The StarBws project will provide a solution for that, allowing people to use their devices for work and leisure, keeping them connected even when they are travelling through remote countryside.”

Swansea Bay City Deal

The £1.3bn Swansea Bay City Deal project is said to fully support this initiative and looks forward to tracking the trial, which provides an opportunity to explore how various technologies can be leveraged to address real-time challenges faced by passengers using public transport in rural areas.

Rob Stewart, Leader of Swansea Council, said: “This project represents significant progress in innovation, tackling a well-known challenge in rural transportation.

The application of this technology not only benefits rural areas but also has the potential to enhance connectivity and efficiency across all forms of public transport, especially on longer journeys where commuters need to be able to continue working.”

