Project launched to train journalists in rural areas of Wales

A journalism training programme has been launched as part of Llwyddo’n Lleol 2050, a scheme that aims to promote opportunity and entrepreneurship in rural areas in Wales.

Llwyddo’n Lleol 2050 is part of ARFOR, a joint project by Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Anglesey Councils that is funded by the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.

The project aims to encourage entrepreneurship and economic development to support the heartlands of the Welsh language and, thus, maintain the language.

The opportunity is part of the ‘Mentro’ initiative of the project. Research has found that 62% of young people in rural areas believe there are more opportunities in the field of journalism if you move away from your home area.

The project offers 12 people a unique opportunity to join a 6-week training programme that will look at various aspects of journalism.

The successful applicants will receive weekly sessions with specialists on various aspects including how to structure a good story, how to create multi-media content, and how to use Bro360 in their local area.

Ambitious journalists

As well as receiving specialist support, participants will also be given the opportunity to become part of a network of ambitious journalists, as well as gaining valuable experience to include on their CV.

Aled Pritchard, Llwyddo’n Lleol Project Officer, said: “We are calling upon young people aged 16-35 in the ARFOR area (the counties of Cardiganshire, Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Anglesey) who are interested in developing journalistic skills and using them at grass roots level to contact us.

“It is hoped, through this programme, to inspire the young people of ARFOR to succeed on a local level and ignite their careers in the world of journalism.”

Lowri Jones, Golwg’s Head of Development and Projects, added: “If there is one job that doesn’t depend on moving away, it is being a reporter. Reporting on stories of importance to people and communities is important in all parts of Wales, and good reporters are able to make a real difference to society.

“Almost anyone can be a reporter, and this course offers the opportunity to gain confidence and improve various skills. If you think you have a good nose for a story and good communication skills, go for it!”

This is the second application window of the ‘Mentro’ initiative that focuses solely on honing journalism skills, and the window will be open between 4 October and 23 October, 2023.

Before completing the application form applicants are urged to learn more about the opportunity and the requirements by reading the guidelines.

