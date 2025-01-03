Project to make one of Wales’ most historic trails more accessible is completed

A project to make one of Wales’ most historic trails more accessible to visitors has been completed thanks to grant funding secured by the county council.

The work at Offa’s Dyke at Knighton has included the clearing of trees and vegetation, the creation of a non-intrusive path over the medieval earthwork, with handrails, and a new all-inclusive path for visitors to safely reach other areas of the park behind the Offa’s Dyke Centre.

A wooden shelter and interpretation panels have also been built close to the dyke, and the toilets outside the visitor centre, which have been closed since 2021, have been upgraded.

The work was made possible thanks to the 80% grant funding worth £90,000 secured by the Powys County Council’s Economy and Climate Service from Welsh Government, as part of its Brilliant Basics scheme.

Funding

The dyke is Britain’s longest ancient monument, said to have been constructed by Offa, the Anglo-Saxon king of Mercia from AD 757 until 796.

It boasts a beautiful 177-mile National Trail running roughy along the Anglo-Welsh border which passes through two of Wales’ Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty – the Wye Valley and Clwydian Range.

The trail is much loved by fell-runners who take roughly five days to complete it – while hikers take 12 days. For everyone else, the trail is best completed in stages.

As a scheduled monument, the dyke is legally protected against the loss or damage of archaeological evidence and unauthorised alterations.

Cultural asset

Cllr David Selby, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys said: “Tourism is very important to the Powys economy so, we want to do everything we can to protect the assets we have and make our beautiful county a more attractive place to visit.

“I hope many more people will now be encouraged to explore Offa’s Dyke at Knighton.”

The improvements have been managed by the council’s Countryside Access and Recreation Team, which also provided the rest of the funding.

Cllr Jackie Charlton, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys said: “It’s great that this work will allow even more people to access our countryside and cultural assets.

“Doing so, offers great health and well-being benefits to our residents and to visitors to Powys and helps us to raise awareness of how important nature is to our targets to reduce loss in nature by 2030.”

History

The Welsh Government’s Brilliant Basics scheme has seen £5 million allocated to small-scale tourism infrastructure improvements across Wales for 2023-25.

Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said: “Offa’s Dyke is one of Wales’ most historic trails and we want to make sure everyone can enjoy the wonderful scenery and history that the trail provides.

“The aim of the Brilliant Basics scheme is simple, to fund small projects which have a big impact to the visitor experience and to the local communities.

“Powys has received project funding that will see many tourism benefits across the county, and I look forward to hearing more positive stories both on these schemes and others being taken forward in Wales, demonstrating the benefits Welsh Government’s Brilliant Basics funding is providing.”

Powys County Council was successful in securing £300,000 of this, which is being spent on 10 projects covering better access, car parks, trails, electric vehicle charging points, signage and interpretation, and toilet upgrades at various locations.

The work to make Offa’s Dyke at Knighton more accessible to visitors was only carried out following close consultation with Cadw (Welsh Government’s historic environment service).

