Prominent Snowdonia Facebook group fires back at online ‘whispers’ after telling member not to post in Welsh

A prominent Facebook group that told one of its users not to post in Welsh has fired back against “Chinese whispers” online after criticism.

‘Snowdonia Mountain Community – Cymuned Mynydd Eryri’ which has over 10,000 members told one to stop posting in Welsh as it is not “a true international language”.

However, after being criticised by users on the page, many of whom posted in Welsh, they responded with a union jack emoji and the claim that “we never said no to anyone, people can use whatever floats their boat to communicate in our groups. Just remember, we are all one island”.

Snowdonia is in Gwynedd where the majority of the population can speak Welsh according to the most recent published census figures.

But the page had told one user that screenshotted the conversation that it was “created for foreign tourists, mainland UK visitors and locals alike” and that Welsh was “not a true international language and realistically, can never be thought as such”.

The images were then posted to another group and were criticised by other Facebook users.

The page later posted a message saying it was “Putting the origins of the Welsh language in to perspective”.

“It is a myth that Welsh is one of the oldest languages in Europe. This myth came about because Welsh is one of several languages in Europe that was spoken in their current locations before the Romans took over and is still spoken in Wales today,” it posted.

The page was created in 2014 and was originally called Snowdonia Mountain Leader. It generally posts images and messages advertising Snowdonia National Park as a destination.