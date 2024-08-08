Prominent Welsh organisations share statement of solidarity and togetherness

Stephen Price

In light of social unrest following the violent attacks in Southport last week, over 100 organisations across Wales have come together to share a statement of solidarity and togetherness with those experiencing racist hatred, Islamophobia and discrimination.

Sharing the bilingual statement to the website of the Welsh Centre for International Affairs, the statement shares signatories’ ‘shock’ and ‘sadness’ at the events which led to the death of three young girls in Southport, and calls for ’togetherness’ among Wales’ communities.

The statement has been signed by prominent Welsh organisations including National Theatre Wales, Extinction Rebellion Cymru, Urdd Gobaith Cymru and Cymdeithas yr Iaith Gymraeg.

Statement

The statement reads: “We were shocked by the violent attack that took place in Southport last week and are deeply saddened by the murder of young girls as well as the injuries inflicted on the other victims. Our sympathies are with the victims, their families and friends.

“The tragic attack in Southport has been used as a vehicle to incite hatred and to attempt to divide communities through the spread of disinformation and lies. The violence, racism and Islamophobia that this has caused does not represent who we are, nor the opinions of the vast majority of the people of Wales.

“It is not right that people are afraid to attend the mosque for fear of attack, it is not right that a child faces racist slurs from their peers because of the colour of their skin and it is not right that a man threatens a woman for wearing a hijab. These things are happening on streets in Wales. We can do better than this.

“We stand in solidarity with people experiencing racist hatred, Islamophobia and discrimination. We stand against behaviour which would seek to separate neighbour from neighbour or cast a shadow of otherness on any group of people.

“Wales has a strong and proud history of welcome, diversity and inclusion. If Wales is to help address the great challenges we face – climate and nature emergency, widening economic inequality, war and other injustices – then we need a society that is built on kindness, connection and respect.

“We ask all people of Wales to value one another and to remember that our strength comes from our openness compassion, and a willingness to come together as friends, neighbours, and colleagues – we are all humans on this one planet we share regardless of skin colour, religious belief or nationality.

“We all want a fairer and more peaceful world – this can only be achieved if we choose togetherness over division, dignity over dehumanisation, love over hate, kindness over cruelty.

“As you walk the streets of Wales today, please be kind, smile, say hello and remember, ‘we have far more in common than that which divides us’. ”

Unrest

Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes, the head of Counter Terrorism Policing, which is supporting forces across the country as they respond to unrest by helping with intelligence gathering and planning among other measures, said: “We know that many people will feel vulnerable at this time and we are supporting local forces with protective security expertise and advice.

“We have seen terrible examples of violent crime, disorder and criminal damage, and charges are already being brought across the country. I am very clear that using terrorism legislation or declaring activity as terrorism has not been, and will not be, ruled out.

“Counter Terrorism Policing is actively assessing incidents to understand whether terrorism legislation should be applied and we will make those judgments without fear or favour.

“Our message to those involved in this disorder is; we are watching and we will not hesitate to use our powers to protect our communities.”

Disruption

Mr Parkinson told the BBC on Tuesday: “Where you have organised groups planning activity for the purposes of advancing their ideology and meeting a political objective, and then planning, really, really serious disruption, then, yes, we will consider terrorism offences.”

The warnings have raised questions about how terrorism laws could be applied in practice and if the incidents seen so far could be defined as terrorism.

Police forces believe most of the disorder is being carried out by low-level criminals using the unrest as an excuse to commit crime and while not sophisticated, there has been some organising behind the events at a local level.

A police source said: “It’s a nuanced picture. There is a level of co-ordination, there is a level of planning.

“It’s not particularly sophisticated, there’s planning at a local level. There’s not necessarily planning by groups nationally or regionally.

“But a lot of what we’re seeing is locals reacting to what they’re seeing on social media, what they’re seeing outside in their streets, and just joining in.

“Quite a lot of forces have reported that it’s not actually right wing or left wing, sometimes a lot of it is actually just low-level criminals who they already know about joining the trouble, using it as an excuse to commit violence and looting.

“It’s a very nuanced picture, there isn’t a sort of level of sophistication that we’re seeing nationally. But, locally, there’s definitely some sort of organisation happening.”

View the full list of the statement’s signatories here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

