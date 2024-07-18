Proof that Vaughan Gething lied to the Senedd

Martin Shipton

A ministerial iMessage chat that took place during the Covid crisis on August 17 2020 proves that Vaughan Gething told lies to the Senedd.

In May, after NationCymru published a message written by Mr Gething in which he admitted deleting material because it would otherwise be disclosable under freedom of information legislation, he told Senedd Tory leader Andrew RT Davies during First Minister’s Questions that the chat related to internal Labour group business and had nothing to do with decision-making during the Covid crisis.

We are now in a position to publish further details of an iMessage chat dated August 17 2020 involving Welsh Government ministers from which the incriminating message written by Mr Gething was taken.

Incriminating

It proves conclusively that the chat did relate to government business and decisions – and that Mr Gething was being untruthful when he answered Mr Davies’ question in the Senedd.

The iMessage chat included the following messages:

Julie James: Just to let everyone know that we expect England are now announcing going to CAG [Centre Assessed Grades for students who couldn’t take exams because of Covid] at 4pm.

Jane Hutt: Thanks for A levels and GCSE?

Jeremy Miles: Boris is hinting that they will drop the algorithm for A levels, reported in the Guardian just now. Faced with a hint hint strategy, surely that strengthens the case for not waiting?

Julie James: Under discussion right now I’ve been told.

Unidentified Minister: I am afraid I disagree if we think our system is legitimate we should not move until we are forced to and this could keep the chair of quals Wales [Qualifications Wales] on board.

Jeremy Miles: WLGA [Welsh Local Government Association] have just called for CAG for A and GCSE and a review of QW [Qualifications Wales].

Julie James: Announcement from us now at 2pm.

Jeremy Miles: Good. A and GCSE?

Julie James: Yes.

Jeremy Miles: CAG for both? Would it be possible to share the statement on here or the Ministerial WhatsApp group please?

Julie James: On its way to inboxes now. Announcement just gone out.

Jeremy Miles: I think some rallying around Kirsty [Williams, the Education Minister] is in order!

Lesley Griffiths: Yes I agree.

Julie James: Yes indeed.

Ken Skates: Absolutely. I’ve also spoken with [redacted] today.

Julie James: WLGA leadership on side too.

Lesley Griffiths: Is the 4pm meeting on teams?

Jeremy Miles: Yes.

Julie James: Yes. Started with Mike holding forth.

Jeremy Miles: That’s good news Julie. Best to be on the front foot.

Rebecca Evans: Wish they would hurry up – am speaking to Heads in my area in 10 mins.

Julie James: I don’t think it’ll be before then sorry! I’m doing a series of media today re local government & it’s all just grades.

Rebecca Evans: You have probably seen it already, but the Cabinet members of Anglesey, Gwynedd, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham have all signed a letter saying they have no confidence in the system.

Jeremy Miles: I was only gobsmacked it didn’t include NPT [Neath Port Talbot].

Julie James: Hmmm. I’m speaking to Wrexham at 1.

Hannah Blythyn: I agree with Jeremy re being on the front foot.

Lesley Griffiths: As I do.

Rebecca Evans: Me too. If we are going to do it, let’s not be last.

Jane Hutt: We need to think of / consult Kirsty.

Jeremy Miles: Agreed Jane. That’s absolutely the key thing.

Lesley Griffiths: Yes needs [sic] to know Kirsty’s view.

Julie James: Yes. Started with Mike holding forth.

Lesley Griffiths: Got in now. Ah yes.

Jeremy Miles: Now we have an algorithm going spare, any chance it can be used to select the next MS for Swansea East?

Jane Hutt: Great ministerial contributions.

Vaughan Gething: I’m deleting the messages in this group. They can be captured in an FOI and so think we are all in the right place on the choice being made.

Julie James: Good point Vaughan.

FOI

On May 7, after NationCymru had published a message in which Mr Gething said he was deleting messages because they could be captured by FoI, he was questioned by Andrew RT Davies.

In the course of his response, Mr Gething said: “In my witness statement to the public inquiry—I think it’s paragraph 24 onwards—I set out in some detail, honestly and fully, how messages have been retained and stored to ensure that a proper record of all choices made by me and other Ministers have been captured and provided to the inquiry.

“The screenshot that you refer to is actually from a conversation between Ministers that relates to a Labour group meeting in August 2020. It does not relate to decisions captured. It’s actually about the way in which we describe what we are doing. But, as I say, I’ve set out in detail in my witness statement to the inquiry, in paragraph 24 onwards, how those messages have been stored and the efforts that I have undertaken to ensure that a full list of all the messages that are available are provided to the inquiry … I’m very clear that I sent the message that you refer to. I’m also very clear that the context of the conversation is entirely about a Labour Party group meeting and it is not about decision making to do with the pandemic.

“It’s about comments that colleagues make to and about each other. It’s about ensuring that we don’t provide things that are potentially embarrassing, but not those things that affect any information about decision making during the pandemic.”

Mr Gething has also claimed that the messages related to banter involving a Member of the Senedd later identified as Mike Hedges. Mr Hedges had been critical of the earlier decision to assess students for exam grades on the basis of an algorithm. The fuller version of the conversation we now have makes it clear it was government decisions relating to exams during the Covid crisis that were being discussed – and that they should have been disclosed to the UK Covid Inquiry.

Serious questions

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “Whilst these latest revelations undoubtedly raise yet more serious questions about the accounts given by the First Minister, I am increasingly concerned that the never-ending sagas around the Labour Welsh government are detracting attention away from the day job.

“The people of Wales are fed up with seeing a shambolic government constantly having to bat away negative headlines rather than focusing on bringing down waiting lists and persuading the UK Labour government that Wales deserves a fair deal.

“Ministers were clearly discussing the work of government and it is beyond belief that Vaughan Gething failed to provide these messages to the UK Covid inquiry.

“It should have been the inquiry itself deciding on the relevance of these messages, rather than a First Minister hiding them.

“What must Covid bereaved families be thinking today of all days as Dame Hallett sets out the first official report by the UK Covid Inquiry?

“Only Labour Senedd Members know why the First Minister has been allowed to carry on until the autumn when it is clear to everyone else that it would have been in Wales’ interests for him to stand down with immediate effect. This sorry saga must end.”

‘Crystal clear’

A Welsh Labour insider said: “It’s now crystal clear that this was not an internal Labour issue where Vaughan was trying to protect his colleague Mike Hedges. He was instead talking about deleting the discussion regarding exams. This would make sense as only policy issues are subject to FoI..

“We need a leader that doesn’t just say what suits him in the moment but tells the truth. Nobody should seek to justify or defend misleading the chamber. Leadership is about being willing to admit when you have done something wrong, Sadly this seems impossible for Vaughan and the people around him.”

A spokesman for the Welsh Government said: “The messages in no way contradict the First Minister’s statements to the Chamber. The group was never used to make policy decisions.

“The messages referred to have been passed to the Covid Inquiry.”

In May, NationCymru was told in response to an FoI request that the Welsh Government did not have any record of the relevant ministerial chat. We asked how it was later provided to the UK Covid Inquiry but did not get a response.

A spokesperson for the Covid Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru campaign group said: “We’ve had a day of hearing how the Welsh Government failed dismally to prepare for a pandemic. We’re furious to now see these messages. Vaughan Gething and co have misled the Inquiry and the Senedd.”

