Property maintenance company prosecuted for misuse of logos

The director of a property maintenance company has pleaded guilty to the misuse of accreditation logos during a case brought by trading standards officers.

Mr Kris Elize, sole director of Precision Property Maintenance Ltd, of Menai Bridge, Anglesey, pleaded guilty to four charges of unfair trading under the Consumer Protection From Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 and the Business Protection from Misleading Marketing Regulations 2008.

Following a complaint made to the Trading Standards in January 2023, Mr Elize was found to be using the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting (NICEIC) and Federation of Master Builders (FMB) logo on his social media sites and his company vehicle.

He was not authorised to do so having never been a member. In addition, he was found to be claiming to be Part P competent person, when he was not accredited.

Expertise

Caernarfon Magistrates Court heard that consumers identify association membership as reflecting a higher level of expertise and skill.

Members of such associations and in particular Part P competent persons undergo examinations and checks on their work along with paying an annual fee and maintaining their competencies.

Use of such logos and claims without approval is misleading to consumers and seeks to gain a competitive advantage over other businesses securing work they may not otherwise have gained.

Mitigating circumstances

At a sentencing hearing on the 13 December, the court heard of mitigating circumstances of a personal nature. However, magistrates ordered that Mr Elize pay a total of £2,388.36, compromising of fines, compensation, costs and victim surcharges.

The Council’s Public Protection portfolio holder, Councillor Nicola Roberts said: “We would like to stress that the misuse of association logos will not be tolerated and those using them without permission will be brought before the courts. Not only does it mislead the public but damages the reputation of legitimate accredited traders.”

