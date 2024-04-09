Proposal for temporary meteorological mast to test wind quality

Elgan Hearn – Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to build a temporary 120 metre high mast to assess weather conditions have been lodged with a county council.

The proposal at a site near Llandrindod Wells includes solar panels which would be used to drive the meteorological mast at a site which is around 3.5 km away from Llandegley and 4.3 km from New Radnor.

The mast would be potentially there for three years.

Nant Mithil Energy Park limited which is the development vehicle for Bute Energy has submitted the application.

Planning agent Nia Russell of Turley explained the weather mast proposal is “directly linked” to a future DNS planning application for the Nant Mithil Wind Energy Park scheme.

Data

Ms Russell said: “The proposed meteorological mast is a temporary structure for data collection purposes.

“The gathering of this data will play a key role in assessing the area’s wind characteristics for the preparation of a potential future wind turbine development in the area.

“The purpose of the mast is to measure wind speed and direction to facilitate an optimal renewable energy development that will, if successful, mitigate against climate change and address the climate emergency.”

She explains that the mast would need to provide at least one year’s worth of data and would then be dismantled and removed with the site being restored to, “its previous use.”

Ms Russell added: “The proposed development is not considered to have any significant direct or indirect impacts on the Radnor Forest SSSI (Site of Special Scientific Interest) or any priority habitat within 0.5km of the site.”

Powys planners are expected to decide the application by May 28.

Energy

The Nant Mithil Energy Park proposal could see electricity produced through wind and solar energy with a battery included to store the electricity.

Due to it’s size it would be deemed a Develioment of National Significane (DNS) and would be processed by planning inspectoirs at PEDW (Planning and Environment Decisions Wales) and eventually decided by the Welsh Government.

Last year Bute energy held “early engagement” and consultation on the proposals for Nant Mithil and say they are reviewing the feedback.

The company is also holding its second round of consultation on the Green GEN Towy Usk project which could take energy away from Nant Mithil and transport it to a site in Carmarthenshire.

The proposals have not gone down well in some quarters with public meetings being arranged in Llandrindod Wells to oppose the Nant Mithil, Green Gen Towy Usk project and the Bryn Gilwern Energy Park proposal for between Llandrindod and Builth Wells, which is also by Bute Energy.

Calls have been made for Powys County Council to organise a referendum on the projects – even though as DNS project the council will be only be a consultee in the process.

Proposal

Last month Bute Energy had a similar weather mast proposal for a site between the Glaslyn Nature Reserve and Llyn Clywedog between Llanbrynmair and Llanidloes refused by councillors on the Powys Planning committee.

In March 2023 – a similar 120 metre weather mast proposal also associated with Nant Mithil and located to the south of Llanfihangel Rhydithon was approved by Powys planners.

