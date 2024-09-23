Proposals advance for Welsh language ALN class

Anthony Lewis – Local Democracy Reporter

Parents in a county borough who want their children to have their additional learning needs met through the medium of Welsh could soon have a new class available.

Merthyr Tydfil Council’s cabinet on Wednesday, September 18, agreed to take forward proposals to expand Welsh medium education in Merthyr Tydfil by creating places for those with additional learning needs (ALN).

The plan is to set up a learning resource base (LRB) to support children with ALN through the medium of Welsh at Ysgol Gymraeg Rhyd Y Grug.

There is currently no such LRB provision within Welsh-medium primary schools and the report said establishing specialist ALN provision through the medium of Welsh is a priority for the council, as reflected in the current 10-year WESP (Welsh in Education Strategic Plan) 2022-2032.

The council is looking to establish a 12-place LRB for pupils from reception to year six with ALN to be located at Ysgol Gymraeg Rhyd Y Grug from September 2025.

It would accommodate pupils with ALN needing a specialist class placement and cater for a range of needs including but not limited to autism spectrum

disorder (ASD) and complex needs.

The class will offer both short and long-term placement options according to the pupils’ needs.

Referral

Places in the LRB will be available to pupils across Merthyr Tydfil in Welsh-medium schools and will not be limited to the catchment of Ysgol Gymraeg Rhyd Y Grug.

Pupil admission to the LRB will be managed by the local authority’s ALN panel based on evidence and assessment of need following referral to the ALN team,

The LRB will be located within the mainstream school and housed within its own designated area but fully integrated as part of the school.

The report said that the ethos of the LRB is to “provide specialist support and provision to the individual pupil based on their level of need, with the intention, in some instances, of reintegrating the individual pupil backn into a mainstream class where appropriate”.

Entry and exit to the LRB will be decided by the local authority’s ALN Panel which meets frequently to discuss individual pupils referred for specialist provision.

A statutory notice detailing the proposal will now be published followed by a 28-day objection period.

Following this a final report will be brought to cabinet to determine whether or not to establish the Welsh-medium learning resource base at Ysgol Gymraeg Rhyd Y Grug from September 2025.

