Proposals launched for Abertillery wind farm

Early proposals have been launched for a wind farm in Abertillery capable of providing enough renewable energy to meet the needs of 44,000 homes.

The informal public consultation is being made by RWE, Wales’ largest electricity generator, for a wind farm on the boundary between Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent.

If approved, Abertillery Wind Farm, located between Abertillery and Abersychan, could consist of up to six turbines with a capacity of around 36 MW and a maximum tip height of up to 200m with the possibility of battery storage on site as well.

The informal consultation runs from 28 February to 21 March online, with in-person events at Abertillery and Abersychan.

It will be the first opportunity for local people to have their say on the project and follows some earlier engagement with groups including elected representatives, councils and nearby landowners.

Feedback

RWE currently produces around 15 per cent of the UK’s electricity and will take any feedback from members of the public into consideration before running a formal pre-application consultation later in the year.

Ollie Piper, RWE’s project manager leading on the development said: “The plans for the proposed Abertillery Wind Farm are at an early stage in development, and our intention at this initial public consultation is to share information with interested groups, and provide an opportunity for local people to speak with the project team.

“We will also be looking for feedback on the environmental and visual aspects of the project, as well as to hear what local people will want as part of a community benefits package.

“We believe that there is good potential on this site for a renewable energy project, which will help tackle climate change and secure energy supplies.”

The site is registered as common land and incorporates parts of Mynydd James and Gwastad Common which means RWE will require separate planning permission from Welsh Government to develop on common land.

The Welsh Government is currently reviewing its own climate targets with a view to increasing its target for Wales to meet a proportion of its electricity demand from Welsh renewable electricity sources from 70 percent to 100 percent by 2035.

RWE say the wind farm could support the Welsh Government’s policy aspiration for shared or local ownership – where a local organisation or public body invests and receives a direct share of any profits.

Although RWE has conducted survey work on the site already, the developer is still at the very early stages of the project.

The consultation events are being held at Abersychan, Millennium Hall on March 10 and Abertillery, Wyndham Vowles Community Centre on March 11.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

