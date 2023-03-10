Proposals press ahead for ‘world class’ £300m ski resort in Merthyr Tydfil

Laura Mochan

Proposals have been submitted to a Welsh council to start planning for the UK’s largest indoor ski slope.

‘Rhydycar West’ in Merthyr Tydfil will bring the largest and longest indoor snow centre in the UK and amongst the longest in the world.

The £300M leisure attraction will include an indoor tropical waterpark, an indoor and outdoor adventure centre, a range of accommodation including woodland lodges and a luxury spa.

The scheme will create 1500 construction jobs and around 800 jobs once compete.

In consultation with Cadw, the project also plans to create a heritage trail within the development boundary that would allow controlled access to the historical monuments on the site – all of which are associated with the wider industrial history of Merthyr Tydfil.

Next steps

Ali Tyebkhan, CEO of Rhydycar West said, “We are proud to confirm the submission of the planning application for Rhydycar West.

“After years of conceptual and technical planning and extensive public consultations, the team is excited to take the next step towards bringing this world-class resort to life.

“We have been encouraged by the positive response from the community of Merthyr Tydfil who have demonstrated overwhelming support for our proposals.

The project is also supported by GB Snowsport and Snowsport Cymru Wales to establish the UK National Centre of Snowsport Excellence, and will be the official home and training headquarters for the Welsh and GB national, Olympic and Paralympic snow sports teams and elite athletes.

Funding

Communications Manager, Lyn Williams said: “We have funded the project ourselves from its inception. In the construction phase, we will bring in additional funding partners with whom we have been closely engaged.

“There is no requirement for public funding, however, there is the potential opportunity for public sector investment in the development on a commercial basis.

“As is typical for such development projects, the precise structure and details of the funding will be concluded once we receive the planning decision.

“We plan to review the construction estimates over the intervening period, but remain confident of the business model and current construction cost forecasts.

“We will ensure that all the funding partners are committed to the delivery and long-term success of the resort.”

Gateway

Alongside the rich history of the town including Crawshay’s Cyfarthfa Castle, the ruins of the Norman Morlais Castle, the Roman Taff Trail and Joseph Parry’s cottage, the leisure resort will be situated at what is the gateway to the beautiful Brecon Beacons.

The indoor snow centre would conform to international standards and attract international competitions and events.

Snowsports Cymru Wales, the national governing body, has campaigned for such a facility of this standard for a decade.

The planning application is now be subject to review by Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council, and the public will have further opportunities to provide feedback.

