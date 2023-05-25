Proposals submitted for Pontypridd wind farm

Proposals have been submitted to Welsh ministers for a wind farm consisting of seven turbines west of Pontypridd.

Following statutory consultation carried out over the winter, the energy provider Pennant Walters has submitted a planning application for Mynydd y Glyn Wind Farm.

The proposed site could generate up to 30MW of electricity and supply around 15,350 households.

The wind farm will have an operational life of 30 years, during which time it will export renewable energy to the National Grid.

In response to feedback during the statutory consultation, additional surveys were carried out on peat, water quality and Golden Plover birds leading to additional mitigation measures being put in place.

These amendments to the proposals were in addition to changes made following the early engagement in winter 2021, which included reducing the size of the turbines, moving one turbine out of an area of deep peat, introducing a new access point and junction from the highway and amending access tracks to limit impacts on sensitive receptors.

Project

Meryl Lewis, Director of Environment and Sustainability for Pennant Walters, said: “We’d like to thank everyone who took part in our engagement and consultation events on our plans for Mynydd y Glyn Wind Farm, and shared their thoughts on the emerging proposals with members of the project team.

“Engaging with the communities we operate within is of the utmost importance to Pennant Walters, and we place great value on their feedback. We will continue to engage with the community regarding a Community Benefits Fund, which will provide support for local projects in the area should consent be granted and once the wind farm is operational.

“We believe the proposed wind farm will make an important contribution to Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council’s renewable energy targets and to those of Wales as a whole.”

The application is now with Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) where it will be considered by an inspector before the final decision is made by Welsh Ministers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

