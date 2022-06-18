Proposed health and well being centre will integrate community services

An ambitious plan for a new Health and Wellbeing centre in Cross Hands, Carmarthenshire, has been submitted to Welsh Government.

Hywel Dda University Health Board is proposing to enhance an integrated health and social care network of services for the Amman Gwendraeth area, which includes the construction of a new Health and Wellbeing Centre.

If approved, the centre will provide a base for health and care services for the benefit of local communities.

The core clinical services will include two local GP practices (Cross Hands and Tumble Medical Partnership and Penygroes Medical Practice), along with a range of Community Health Services such as midwifery, health visiting, community nursing, therapy services, podiatry, and mental health.

These will be complemented with additional supplementary services, such as an Integrated Early Years Centre, which is a community-based service for families with children aged 0-12.

There will also be audiology services, a community pharmacy, space for community events, library, as well as a refreshment area.

Zero carbon

As part of the health board’s commitment towards to decarbonisation, and achieving net zero carbon by 2030, the design of the building includes a range of low/zero carbon technologies.

These include the installation of photovoltaic panels, air source heat pumps, as well as the provision of charging points for electric vehicles.

Rhian Matthews, Hywel Dda UHB’s Integrated System Director for Carmarthenshire, said: “This exciting plan demonstrates the importance of delivering services as close to home as possible.

“This Outline Business Case (OBC) for Cross Hands Health and Well-being Centre is an ambitious plan that will not only be an asset for Cross Hands but will benefit Carmarthenshire as a whole.

“This is the first OBC to be presented to Welsh Government since the submission of our Programme Business Case (PBC) earlier this year.

“Our PBC aims to secure a scale of investment never before seen in west Wales, in order to deliver our long-term health and care strategy ‘A Healthier Mid and West Wales: Our Future Generations Living Well’.”

Subject to Welsh Government approval, planning process and construction phase, the new centre would be built adjacent to the A48 and the new Cross Hands Business Park. It is scheduled to open in autumn 2025.

The full Outline Business Case for Cross Hands Health and Well-being Centre can be found here.

