Proposed new constituencies for expanded Senedd revealed

Martin Shipton

Proposals have been published for the new super-constituencies that will be used to elect the expanded Senedd of 96 Members in 2026.

Currently there are 60 MSs – 40 elected from former first-past-the-post constituencies and 20 regional “top-up” Members elected by a form of proportional representation.

Under the new arrangements, there will be 16 constituencies, each made up of two Westminster constituencies and each electing six MSs.

But as the Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru (DBCC) announced the details of its proposals, controversy continued over the electoral system that will be used to elect the next Senedd.

People will vote not for individuals, but for party lists – with parties deciding the order that their candidates will be elected.

‘Closed List’

While seats will be allocated on a proportional basis, critics argue that this “Closed List” system will give too much power to the parties, who will be able to reserve the plum places at the top of the lists for tribal loyalists rather than mavericks who may be prepared to take an independent line and rebel on a point of principle.

Most countries that elect politicians on a proportional basis use the Single Transferable Vote, under which voters can list candidates in order according to their own preference. But Welsh Labour insisted on the Closed List system, and told Plaid Cymru that unless its MSs agreed to that, the whole Senedd reform package would collapse. Plaid therefore accepted the closed lists.

Here are the 16 constituencies proposed by DBCC that are now out for consultation, together with explanations about how they came to be chosen:

Bangor Aberconwy Ynys Môn:

The UK Parliamentary constituency of Ynys Môn only has road connections to the mainland via the Bangor Aberconwy UK Parliamentary constituency. The act states that the Commission must create constituencies that are contiguous. The Commission is of the view that having clear communication and travel connections is a vital part of being able to provide for effective and convenient representation. The Commission considers that combining the areas as proposed is appropriate due to the good transport and communication links within the proposed constituency. Therefore, the proposed combination creates a cohesive constituency.

Clwyd

As a result of the proposed Bangor Aberconwy and Ynys Môn constituency the only other constituency which shares a boundary with the Clwyd North constituency is the Clwyd East constituency. The Commission has previously set out its policy on creating Senedd constituencies that are a combination of two UK Parliamentary constituencies that are contiguous, therefore there would be no need to travel outside of the proposed constituency in order to reach another part of that constituency. The Commission is of the view that these areas are well connected to each other by transport links, and are similar in character. The Commission is therefore of the view that the proposed combination creates a cohesive constituency.

Alyn, Deeside and Wrexham

As a result of the proposed Clwyd constituency, the only other constituency which shares a boundary with the Alyn and Deeside constituency is the Wrexham constituency. The Commission has previously set out its policy on creating Senedd constituencies that are a combination of two UK Parliamentary constituencies that are contiguous, therefore there would be no need to travel outside of the proposed constituency in order to reach another part of that constituency. The Commission is of the view that these areas are well connected to each other by transport links, and are similar in character. The Commission is therefore of the view that the proposed combination creates a cohesive constituency.

Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr

The Commission proposes to combine these constituencies. It did consider the alternative of combining Dwyfor Meirionnydd with Ceredigion Preseli, and Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr with Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, however, it was of the view that the alternative would create two Senedd constituencies that would be very large and unwieldy. The Commission is of the view that there are reasonable road links between the areas of the proposed constituency such as between Machynlleth and Dolgellau. While the Commission is of the view that it is not ideal to propose such a large constituency it is the best option in terms of proposing a contiguous combination of two UK parliamentary constituencies in the area.

Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire

The proposed constituency would combine the whole of the Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire principal council areas into one constituency. The Commission is of the view that there are good road links between the two areas and by pairing these two UK Parliamentary constituencies the Commission would be uniting Pembrokeshire into one constituency building on the established links between the UK Parliamentary constituencies of Ceredigion Preseli and Mid and South Pembrokeshire. The Commission is therefore of the view that the proposed combination creates a cohesive constituency.

Carmarthenshire

The proposed constituency would combine the whole of the Carmarthenshire principal council area into one constituency. The Commission is of the view that there are good road links between the two areas and by pairing these two UK Parliamentary constituencies the Commission would be building on the established links in the principal council area. The Commission is therefore of the view that the proposed combination creates a cohesive constituency.

Swansea West and Gower

The proposed constituency would combine two UK Parliamentary constituencies that sit within the Swansea principal council area into one constituency. The Commission is of the view that there are good road links between the two areas and by pairing these two UK Parliamentary constituencies the Commission would be building on the established links in the principal council area. The Commission is therefore of the view that the proposed combination creates a cohesive constituency.

Brecon, Radnor, Neath and Swansea East

The Commission is of the view that there are good road links between the two areas and by pairing these two UK Parliamentary constituencies the Commission would be uniting areas that form part of the Neath Port Talbot principal council area into one constituency by building on the established links that exist. The Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe constituency was one of the more contentious UK Parliamentary constituencies with many suggesting that the Cwm Tawe area should have been in a UK Parliamentary constituency with areas of Neath or of Swansea. This proposal would see the Cwm Tawe area combined with areas of both Neath and Swansea.. The Commission is therefore of the view that the proposed combination creates a cohesive constituency.

Aberafan Maesteg, Rhondda and Ogmore

The Commission is of the view that there are good road links between the two areas and by pairing these two UK Parliamentary constituencies the Commission would be uniting areas that form part of the Bridgend principal council area into one constituency by building on the established links that exist. The Commission believes that there is a shared sense of character between the valley communities of Maesteg, Pontycymmer and Ogmore. The Commission is therefore of the view that the proposed combination creates a cohesive constituency.

Merthyr Tydfil, Aberdare and Pontypridd

The Commission is of the view that there are good road links between the two areas and by pairing these two UK Parliamentary constituencies the Commission would be uniting areas that form part of the Rhondda Cynon Taf principal council area into one constituency by building on the established links that exist. By pairing these constituencies the Commission will be able to reunite the historic Cynon Valley area within one constituency. The Commission is therefore of the view that the proposed combination creates a cohesive constituency.

Blaenau Gwent, Rhymney and Caerphilly

The Commission is of the view that there are good road links between the two areas and by pairing these two UK Parliamentary constituencies the Commission would be uniting areas that form part of the Caerphilly principal council area into one constituency by building on the established links that exist. The Commission is therefore of the view that the proposed combination creates a cohesive constituency.

Monmouthshire and Torfaen

The proposed constituency would combine the whole of the Monmouthshire and Torfaen principal council areas into one constituency. The Commission is of the view that there are good road links between the two areas and by pairing these two contiguous UK Parliamentary constituencies the Commission would be building on the established links between the two areas. The Commission is therefore of the view that the proposed combination creates a cohesive constituency.

Newport and Islwyn

The proposed constituency would combine the whole of the Newport principal council area into one constituency. The Commission is of the view that there are good road links between the two areas and by pairing these two contiguous UK Parliamentary constituencies the Commission would be uniting the City of Newport into one constituency building on the established links between the UK Parliamentary constituencies of Newport East and Newport West and Islwyn. The Commission is therefore of the view that the proposed combination creates a cohesive constituency.

Cardiff East and North

The proposed constituency would combine the two UK Parliamentary constituencies that cover the northeast of the Cardiff principal council area into one constituency with the inclusion of the Taffs Well electoral ward from the Rhondda Cynon Taf principal council area. The Commission is of the view that there are good road and communication links between the two areas and by pairing these two contiguous UK Parliamentary constituencies the Commission would be uniting two of the four UK Parliamentary constituencies that cover the City of Cardiff into one constituency by building on the established links that exist in the area. The Commission is therefore of the view that the proposed combination creates a cohesive constituency.

Cardiff West, South and Penarth

The proposed constituency would combine the two UK Parliamentary constituencies that cover the southwest of the Cardiff principal council area into one constituency with the inclusion of the area of Pontyclun from the Rhondda Cynon Taf principal council area, and the area of Penarth from the Vale of Glamorgan principal council area. The Commission is of the view that there are good road and communication links between the areas and by pairing these two contiguous UK Parliamentary constituencies the Commission would be uniting two of the four UK Parliamentary constituencies that cover the City of Cardiff into one constituency building on the established links that exist in the area. The Commission is therefore of the view that the proposed combination creates a cohesive constituency.

Vale of Glamorgan and Bridgend

The Commission is of the view that there are good road links between the two areas and by pairing these two contiguous UK Parliamentary constituencies the Commission would be uniting areas that have a shared sense of character. The Commission is therefore of the view that the proposed combination creates a cohesive constituency.

The Commission considers that constituencies should only be thought of as “contiguous” or neighbouring if it is possible to travel throughout it without having to leave the constituency. For example, the Commission did not consider Ynys Môn and Dwyfor Meirionnydd to be a viable proposal since it is not possible to travel from one to the other by road without having to enter Bangor Aberconwy. The Commission also considered local ties, such as shared history, the Welsh language, and socio-economic considerations in an attempt to propose constituencies which feel as natural as possible to people across Wales.

The Commission does not however consider the impact of its proposals on future election results.

Having published its initial proposals, the DBCC has also opened a four-week consultation to seek the views of people across Wales. The Commission says it is keen to understand whether there is public support for these proposals or whether people feel that their parliamentary constituency should instead be paired with a different constituency.

The Commission also looks forward to hearing the public’s views on the proposed constituency names. DBCC’s aim was to give the constituencies names which reflected the areas they cover, and where there was no name in common use for the area, to use the names of the parliamentary constituencies.

The Commission has however stated that local people are best placed to advise on the names for their area and the Commission remains very open to amending the proposed names as well as the proposed pairs.

‘Important step’

Commenting on the publication of the initial proposals, Chief Executive of the Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru, Shereen Williams said: “Today marks a very important step in the journey towards reforming the Senedd. At the 2026 Senedd election, our national parliament will be elected using an entirely new system, with entirely new constituencies.

“The Commission is confident that our initial proposals represent a very good first step in creating Wales’ 16 new Senedd constituencies, but we know from experience that these processes are always strengthened when we hear from the public.

“So we strongly encourage everyone to share their views with us, whether they support or oppose the proposals, so that we can go on to further strengthen the map ahead of the next election.”

The initial consultation period closes on September 30, and the Commission will publish its Revised Proposals report in December 2024. Another four-week consultation period running into January 2025 will follow. The Commission expects to publish its Final Decisions in March 2025.

Jess Blair, Director of Electoral Reform Society Cymru said: “The Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru’s initial proposals for the new Senedd constituencies remind us that significant change is just around the corner for Welsh democracy. At the next elections in 2026 voters will be returning more members to represent them in new geographical areas under a new electoral system.

“Voters should be at the centre of these changes and it is welcome that the Commission is asking for the public’s views on the proposed electoral map for Wales.

“Voters’ voices are the heart of any democracy, but they are currently at risk of being lost in the next election, due to the introduction of the Closed List electoral system, which only allows voters to back political parties rather than individual candidates. Ultimately to make these boundary changes work the best they can, the Senedd needs to move beyond Closed Lists after 2026.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

