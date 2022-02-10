Proposed new logo revealed for UK Government-owned body that will oversee rail infrastructure in Wales

A proposed new logo has been revealed for Great British Railways, the UK Government-owned body that will oversee rail transport in Great Britain from next year.

The body that will replace Network Rail will be made up of five ‘regional’ divisions, including a Wales and Western region.

The new logo was filed on 11 January 2022, according to the UK Government’s Intellectual Property Office. It has not yet been officially registered.

Great British Railways will oversee rail transport across Britain from 2023. Mainline train routes in Wales, but not some south Wales valleys Transport for Wales routes, will come under the control of the new body.

Rail infrastructure is currently not devolved to Wales, but the Welsh Government does have powers over awarding contracts and setting fares on services.

The UK Government described the new body as “a single guiding mind that ends the fragmentation of the rail industry and drives benefits and improvements across the network for passengers and freight customers”.

The proposed new logo for Great British Railways looks eye-bleedingly awful https://t.co/5hl5qySL30 pic.twitter.com/gPyN5XZOXD — Chris Applegate (@chrisapplegate) February 10, 2022

Five days ago the UK Government launched a competition to find a HQ for the company, with towns and cities across Wales, England and Scotland invited to apply.

The Great British Railways transition team will shortlist the best applications in May, after which a public vote will help determine the winning location.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Our railways have kept this country moving for almost 200 years, but it’s time to kickstart a new age that will shape our network for the next 200.

“I’m calling on people across the country to make the case for why the true home of the railways is on your doorstep.”

‘Loses out’

Earlier this month Mark Drakeford slammed the UK Government’s “neglect” of rail infrastructure in Wales as “pathetic”.

The First Minister said that Wales was not treated fairly by the UK Government and added that calling HS2 an England and Wales project was “absolutely nonsensical”.

He was responding to a question in the Senedd by Labour MS Carolyn Thomas who asked what Wales’ could do to claim its £5bn share of investment it would be entitled to if HS2 was classified as an England-only project.

“Wales is treated anything but fairly when it comes to rail investment by the UK Government,” Mark Drakeford responded, adding that “Wales loses out on billions of pounds’ worth of investment.

“It is nonsensical—absolutely nonsensical—to claim that, because there is a new service from London to Birmingham, somehow that means Wales has had its fair share of that investment.

“Scotland, where comparability is conceded, will have £10 billion to invest in rail infrastructure in Scotland, every penny of which is being denied here to Wales.

“And all of that comes on top of a decade of neglect of investment in the infrastructure here in Wales.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

