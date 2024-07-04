Protected ash tree to be removed

Twm Owen – Local Democracy Reporter

A protected ash tree in “very poor condition” can be completely removed, a council has agreed.

Homeowner Peter Ward asked Monmouthshire council for permission to remove from the tree from his garden at Woodfield House, Prysg Wood Lane in Llanishen near Chepstow.

It was agreed that the tree is “in very poor condition due to ash die back disease with branches already having fallen off.”

Ash dieback is serious fungal disease characterised by the progressive death of the tree’s branches due to the affect on the water transport system.

Damage

He said falling branches are likely to damage cars on the driveway as well as the garage roof and said if the tree falls “it would most likely land on house, garage or public highway”.

His application said there are currently two “pending or recently approved” applications for felling ash trees in the area and ash dieback has been identified on several more trees within Llanishen.

The visual impact of removing his tree would be “negligible”, said Mr Ward, as there are nine sycamore trees, of similar height to the ash, and four mature birch trees within 12 metres of it.

