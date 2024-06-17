Protesters target Taylor Swift’s Cardiff show

“Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is sponsored by Capital One, and is the highest grossing tour by a woman in history.

“Capital One bank invests $500 million into Elbit Systems, the arms company responsible providing approximately 85% of the drones and land based weapons they have used to slaughter 35,000 innocent Palestinians, including over 13,000 children.

“Swift makes an obscene $27 million per show on the Eras tour, yet cannot afford to stand against a genocide?”

One commenter wrote: “Enormous platform, enormous opportunity to help and she’s gone ‘nah’. The era of celeb worship must end. Free yourself. Free Palestine”

Silence

Taylor Swift has been noticeably silent on the subject of Israel’s war on Palestine, with many former fans calling for a mass block of her account to show their dissatisfaction with her decision not to use her voice for peace and to condemn the killing of civilians.

Health officials in Hamas-run Gaza say more than 37,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel to date.

Israel’s eight-month military offensive against Hamas has plunged Gaza into a humanitarian crisis, with the UN reporting widespread hunger and hundreds of thousands of people on the brink of famine.

The international community has urged Israel to do more to ease the crunch and has said the ongoing fighting, including in Rafah, has complicated aid deliveries throughout the war.

From May 6 until June 6, the UN received an average of 68 trucks of aid a day, according to figures from the UN humanitarian office, known as Ocha. That was down from 168 a day in April and far below the 500 trucks a day that aid groups say are needed.

The flow of aid in southern Gaza declined just as the humanitarian need grew.

More than one million Palestinians, many of whom had already been displaced, fled Rafah after the invasion, crowding into other parts of southern and central Gaza.

Most now languish in ramshackle tent camps, using trenches as latrines, with open sewage in the streets.