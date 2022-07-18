‘Provisionally’ the hottest day on record in Wales as 35.3°C recorded in Ceredigion

It is “provisionally” the hottest day on record in Wales after 35.3°C was recorded in Ceredigion, the Met Office has said.

The temperature in Gogerddan near Aberystwyth this afternoon broke the 35.2°C, recorded at Hawarden Bridge, Flintshire on 2nd August 1990.0

📈 It’s provisionally the hottest day on record in Wales 🌡️ Gogerddan has reached 35.3°C so far today, exceeding the previous record high of 35.2°C, recorded at Hawarden Bridge, Flintshire on 2nd August 1990 #Heatwave2022#heatwave pic.twitter.com/jDhqhOFSVJ — Met Office (@metoffice) July 18, 2022

Wales is currently covered by an amber weather warning, while parts of England are covered by a red weather warning due to a danger that temperatures could nudge 40 celsius.

Meteorologists have given an 80% chance of the mercury topping the UK’s record temperature of 38.7C set in Cambridge in 2019, with the current heatwave set to peak on Tuesday.

Climate change

A 16-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in Bray Lake, near Maidenhead, Berkshire, Thames Valley Police said.

And the body of a 50-year-old man was recovered from Ardsley Reservoir, between Leeds and Wakefield, on Sunday.

Reduced railway services and slower running times of trains have been put in place amid fears of rails buckling in the heat, with customers being advised to only travel if necessary on Monday and Tuesday.

People are being urged to stay inside during the hottest period of the day, between 11am and 4pm, and wear sun cream, a hat, stay in the shade and keep hydrated with water, and there are warnings about swimming in lakes, rivers and reservoirs.

Scientists at the Met Office have predicted that temperatures could reach 40C as a result of climate change, warning that that figure “could be as much as 10 times more likely in the current climate than under a natural climate unaffected by human influence”.

Climate change, which has pushed average global temperatures up by around 1.2C and has caused drier soils, is making heatwaves longer, more intense and more likely.

Experts have warned of the need to adapt homes, cities and infrastructure in the UK for a future of more intense and deadly summer heat.

