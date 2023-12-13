Pub fined for breaking Covid rules hosts celebration to mark First Minister’s resignation

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

A pub, whose previous owners were fined for breaking Covid rules, is hosting a celebration evening tonight after Mark Drakeford announced he is to step down.

Mr Drakeford announced earlier today, (13 December), that he was to resign as First Minister next March.

Speaking in the Senedd, Mr Drakeford said: “I have today formally notified the chair of the Welsh Executive Committee of my intention to stand down as Leader of Welsh Labour in March 2024.

Five years

“When I stood for the leadership, I said that, if elected, I would serve for five years. Exactly five years have passed since I was confirmed as First Minister in 2018.

“Nominations for my successor as Welsh Labour Leader will open shortly. The process will be concluded by the end of the Spring term, to enable the name of the winner to be put to the Senedd before the Easter recess.

“In the meantime, I remain your First Minister,” he added. ”

“There will be plenty of time for political obituaries and retrospection once I cease to be First Minister.

“But not before.”

Tributes

Following the announcement, tributes flooded in from across the political spectrum.

However Aberaeron pub, the Black Lion Hotel, took a different tack.

After Mr Drakeford’s announcement that he was stepping down, it posted on social media: “HAPPY HOUR TONIGHT!!!

“To celebrate the welcomed resignation of Drakeford, we are celebrating with a HAPPY HOUR TONIGHT!

All beers £4 a pint from 6pm till 7pm today!”

Back in 2020, under different owners, the Black Lion was issued a £1,000 fine for breaching Covid rules, supplying alcohol and remaining open when prohibited under the-then regulations.

The pub, in the town’s Alban Square, has had new owners since 2022.

The current owners have been contacted for a comment on why they are holding the celebration event.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

