Pub licence suspended after drunk children hospitalised

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A popular café and bar has had its license suspended after a drink and drug fuelled under-18s disco saw children require hospital treatment after drinking too much.

Conwy Council held a licensing hearing last Friday to discuss Sonny’s Bar (also known as Sunny’s) and Bentley’s nightclub on Towyn Road, following an application by North Wales Police.

Operating on the first floor, Bentley’s opened in April this year, but police reported 16 incidents involving drunkenness, fights, the threat of weapons, and theft.

Ambulance staff

Evidence given at the hearing revealed children as young as 13 were found lying unconscious on the pavement outside the pub before three young teenagers were treated by ambulance staff, two of whom were taken to hospital.

Police also had concerns about cocaine and ketamine use. After meeting on Friday, the licensing committee has now decided not to revoke the licence altogether but to suspend it.

A spokeswoman for Conwy County Council commented: “Following a review by Conwy Council’s licensing authority sub committee on the 8 December, the premises licence is to be suspended for a period of three months.

“The designated premises supervisor has been removed. Significant conditions have been added to protect children from harm. All the above are subject to appeal.”

Sacked

Speaking at the hearing on Friday, EJP Entertainment’s chief Miss Emma Priestley apologised but blamed the disco on the now-sacked former manager.

“As a mother myself, obviously it was very disturbing to see the CCTV (footage),” she said.

“The protection of children is extremely high on my priorities. I did not know at all about the event.”

“I was actually in hospital with my child at the time. If I had known, would it have taken place? Absolutely not. I have a 14-year-old child, and as a mother, I would do anything to protect my children. I would do anything to protect any children in that circumstance.

“It is not how we run our operations, and obviously I trusted the people to run these operations, and I have been very let down by certain people.”

She added: “Obviously going forward I put myself down as the designated premises supervisor because I believe I can do that role effectively and efficiently. As a mum, it’s very important to me.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

