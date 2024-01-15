Pub licence suspended following violent incidents involving staff

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A pub is set to temporarily close after its licence was suspended for ten weeks following several violent incidents involving staff.

North Wales Police asked Denbighshire County Council’s licensing department to reconsider the licence for the Millbank on Grange Road, Rhyl, following its reports of the pub’s manager and staff members fighting with customers.

Denbighshire County Council’s licensing committee met today (15 January) at the council’s County Hall HQ in Ruthin to decide on the pub’s future.

Following the meeting, a spokesman for Denbighshire County Council said: “It was resolved that the premises licence is suspended for 10 weeks and that additional conditions be added to the licence in order to address concerns and promote the licensing objectives.”

Strangled

Police said the incidents included one where a customer was left unconscious outside the pub, and another where somebody was strangled.

The premises licence was held by Parmvir Singh Bisla. North Wales Police said staff members had acted with excessive force, failing to uphold the conditions of the licence, including preventing crime and disorder, ensuring public safety, preventing public nuisance, and protecting children from harm.

According to a licensing report on the council’s website, police officers have questioned the manner of the manager and his family who, in their opinion, acted “extremely aggressively” to customers, with further concerns that a 17-year-old was repeatedly assaulted.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

