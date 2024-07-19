Public asked to stay out of inland waters this summer

The Monmouthshire and Brecon CanalA canal and river charity is urging people to stay out of inland waters during the summer holidays to prevent injuries and drownings.

Summer is one of the most popular times for people to visit Wales’ canals and rivers, and Glandŵr Cymru, the Canal & River Trust in Wales, which cares for four different canals across Wales is expecting many of its waterways to be popular this year.

However, 63% of all accidental UK drownings in 2023 occurred at inland waters such as canals, rivers, lakes, quarries and reservoirs and the charity wants people to enjoy the waterways safely.

83% of the accidental deaths in 2023 were male.

“Not swimming pools”

Locks and weirs are lovely places to spend time for gongoozling – watching boats go by – and listening to the calming sounds of the water.

However, when the weather warms people sometimes get into difficulties after jumping into the canals and rivers to cool down.

Locks are not swimming pools and have hidden ‘shelves’, called cills, which can seriously injure someone should they jump in, whilst weirs have strong currents which can pull even the strongest swimmers under the water.

Richard Joyce at Glandŵr Cymru, explained: “Spending time on or by one of our canals in Wales is a lovely way to spend a summer’s day and they are excellent places for families to explore during the warm weather.

“But it’s also important that people, especially children and teenagers, are aware of the dangers of cooling off by going for a dip. The consequences can be devastating.

“Inland waterways, like canals, rivers, reservoirs and docks, can look really inviting but you can’t tell what is below the surface.

“Even if you are familiar with a stretch of water, it doesn’t mean there aren’t risks. Everyone is welcome to the waterways this summer, but please keep to the waterside or take part in one of our paddleboarding sessions.”

Advice

If you do end up in the water and find yourself in difficulty, remember Float To Live:

Tilt your head back with ears submerged

Relax and try to control your breathing

Use your hands to help you stay afloat

It’s OK if your legs sink, we all float differently

If you see someone in difficulty in the water, remember Call Tell Throw (4):

CALL 999 to get help

TELL the struggling person to Float on their back

THROW the person something which floats, such as a life ring, a football or bottle.

For tips on how to talk to teenagers and young people about water safety and staying safe near canals and rivers, go to: https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/support-us/our-campaigns/safety-on-our-waterways/water-safety-for-teenagers-and-young-people

Younger visitors

For younger children, the Canal & River Trust ‘Explorers’ water safety programme, which focuses on children in Key Stage 2 of the National Curriculum, aims to help children learn about and enjoy their local canal or river safely.

It can also be used towards a number of Cub Scout and Brownie badges.

Dozens of volunteers nationwide help the Trust each year by visiting schools and speaking to youth groups about their local canal or river.

If you’d like to see the free resources available or if you’re interested in helping the Trust educate young people about their local canal or river, visit https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/explorers

To find out more about staying safe near canals and rivers, go to: https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/support-us/our-campaigns/safety-on-our-waterways/summer-water-safety

