Public calls for more ‘transparency’ over plans for Tan Y Bwlch

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

Public calls for “transparency” around the sale of a Welsh mansion and its ground failed to prevent the Eryri National Park Authority from discussing the future of Plas Tan y Bwlch behind closed doors.

The Authority again remained tight lipped about one of the finest Grade II listed buildings in North Wales. The proposed sale of the £1.2 million property has been deferred since September amid a mystery surrounding a secret bidder for the property.

The issue has prompted a massive response from locals concerned over the potential loss of access to the house and estate grounds which includes the Llyn Mair and woodland trails.

The Authority had stated that £3 million was needed to bring the building up to modern standards and extensive repairs required to maintain the Maentwrog mansion’s listed status.

Yesterday, members of the Eryri National Park discussed a report – Plas Tan Y Bwlch – An Update and Options – but again behind closed doors.

At the meeting it was recommended and agreed that the Authority should “approve the exemption” of the information.

The view noted was that “public interest is best served if the Authority retains the information in order to ensure the identity of the individual(s) concerned and the financial information is protected” and that “prejudice would result if the information were disclosed”.

It also noted: “Regardless of how the report is worded the identity of the individual or individuals concerned would be ascertained” and “regardless of how the report is worded the financial affairs of the person, persons or Authority the subject of the report would be revealed”.

Earlier in the meeting, (Wednesday November, 13) members had discussed, as a “matter of background information” feedback from the public.

Views had been gathered during a drop-in session and “key issues” had centred on maintaining public access, with responses reflecting “a strong sense of attachment to the site’s cultural, environmental, and recreational value.” Ioan Gwilym told the meeting.

The report had noted the majority (55.4%) of participants expressed “a strong commitment” to keeping public access to the woodlands and Llyn Mair, while 5.5% felt strongly about preserving the house and 25.24% advocated keeping the house and surrounding lands accessible to the public.

Another 17.17% “indicated a desire to save the house if possible, but prioritised the protection of the woodlands and Llyn Mair,” Mr Gwilym said.

Around 12% of respondents had “voiced concerns about the National Park’s communication efforts surrounding the sale process, calling for greater transparency and engagement”.

Comments from the public included one person who said the Authority had been “secretive” about the sale and “shown disdain for the importance of this site to us”.

Another said: “It is disappointing that a public consultation over the future of Plas Tan y Bwlch was not initiated much earlier on in the proceedings.

“This failure to engage with the community appears to demonstrate a distinct lack of understanding on the part of the Authority as to how much the building and its surrounding areas means to, and are enjoyed by, the local community.”

A third wrote: “The public are upset at the way the Snowdonia National Park Authority has proceeded at pace without any formal consultation period, thus depriving the very people who care deeply about the future for Plas of an opportunity to put forward their concerns or vision.”

A fourth said: “The way in which the National Park has approached this matter, with a complete lack of consideration for the local community has also been extremely disappointing.”

