Public consultation launched for 30MW south Wales windfarm

RWE, Wales’ largest electricity generator, is consulting on proposals to build a wind farm capable of generating power for 24,500 homes, above the A465 Heads of the Valleys road.

If approved, Pen March Wind Farm, to be located north-west of Rhymney and north-east of Merthyr Tydfil, will consist of up to six turbines with a capacity of around 30 MW and a maximum tip height of 180m, contributing to both Welsh and UK Government climate targets.

The pre-application consultation runs from 3 November to 15 December, with in-person events at Dowlais, Rhymney, and Idris Davies School.

RWE is also in discussions with Caerphilly and Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Councils on the potential for shared ownership on the project.

Jenny Cowley, RWE’s project manager leading on the development, said: “Since 2019, we’ve been working hard developing the Pen March Wind Farm project.

“We’ve carried out assessments on site, held discussions with local stakeholders, conducted an informal public consultation and gathered a huge amount of valuable information.

“We believe that this is an excellent site for a renewable energy project, which will help tackle climate change, secure energy supplies, and stabilise prices.

“We are now seeking formal input again from members of the public and statutory consultees, ahead of submitting a planning application to the Welsh Government.”

Community investment

RWE will also put together a package of benefits that will directly benefit local people, including a community investment fund.

In the last 10 years RWE in Wales has contributed over £10 million to local communities across Wales via its onshore and offshore wind funding.

The draft Environmental Statement will be available to view at the events, goes over the results of all the assessments and surveys as well as the how RWE plan to construct the wind farm as sensitively as possible.

RWE will consider consultation feedback and submit its planning applications early next year.

The examination will take place during 2023, with a decision from Welsh Government expected in 2024.

If the project gains planning consent, construction could take place in 2025, with the site being operational in 2026.

A reported 82 per cent of residents in the Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney constituency support onshore wind, based on a survey on behalf of RenewableUK conducted earlier this year.

Consultation events are being held at:

16 November, 3-6pm, Idris Davies School, Abertysswg Road, Abertysswg, Tredegar

23 November, 3-7pm, Ael y Bryn Sports & Community Centre, Aneurin Terrace, Rhymney, Tredegar

26 November, 10am-2pm, Dowlais Community Centre, Station Rd, Dowlais, Merthyr Tydfil

As Pen March Wind Farm is located on Gelligaer and Merthyr Common, a separate application is also being made to the Welsh Government for permission to develop on common land.

