Public consultation launched into plans for new National Park in Wales

A public consultation has been launched into plans for a new National Park in Wales.

The Welsh Government has commissioned National Resources Wales to assess the evidence and case for a new National Park and make a recommendation.

The 10-week consultation will run from 7 October to 16 December 2024.

If the plans are approved the new National Park would be the first in Wales in almost 70 years.

The pledge to establish Wales’ first new national park since 1957 formed part of Welsh Labour’s manifesto at the last Senedd election in 2021.

A study area (referred to as the Area of Search), based on the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley ‘National Landscape’ has been identified as a potential location for the park and was shared during a public engagement period in late 2023.

The public consultation events will be an opportunity for people to learn more about the project and evidence gathered to date, ask questions of the team and share feedback on the draft boundary map referred to as the Candidate Area Map.

Inclusive

Ash Pearce, Programme Manager in NRW’s Designated Landscapes Programme team said:

While we have a statutory procedure to follow, we want to ensure that this is an inclusive process and that people have the opportunity to share their views on the proposals.

“Early engagement has given us a much clearer picture of the issues, hopes and concerns of the local people and stakeholders. We have identified eleven themes that underline both risks and opportunities for the area.

“These reflect concerns about over tourism and the impact on housing, but also the hopes for better management, responsible access, conservation and nature’s recovery.

“If a new National Park is established, then it must be able to manage the risks and take advantage of the opportunities available, for the betterment of nature, people, and communities.

“We have amended the study area in response to local feedback and in the past year, appointed three separate independent consultants to help us develop the evidence that will inform our recommendation. As a result of this work, we now have Candidate Area map that we want to share with the public.

“We encourage anyone interested, to attend one of the events listed below and complete our questionnaire after viewing the summary of the evidence.

Drop by

People are encouraged to either drop by at an in-person event or email the project team at [email protected] to sign up to an online event.

People will only need to attend one event as the information shared will be the same for each.

Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) National Park is the newest of the three existing National Parks, having its designation confirmed on 17 April 1957.

Eryri (Snowdonia) was the first Nation Park in Wales, designated on 18 October 1951 followed by Pembrokeshire Coast National park on 12 February 1952.

Consultation resources for the new park will all be made available from 7 October here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

