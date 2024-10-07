Public consultation on new National Park begins

A public consultation has begun today for people to give their thoughts and opinions on Wales’ proposed new National Park.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is inviting people to share their views on the draft boundary map (referred to as the Candidate Area Map) for a proposed new National Park in Wales.

The public consultation period which involves a series of public drop-in, online and targeted stakeholder group events, will run from Monday 7 October until 23:59 on Monday 16 December 2024.

The Welsh Government has commissioned NRW to assess the evidence and case for a new National Park and make a recommendation. A study area (referred to as the Area of Search), based on the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley ‘National Landscape’ was identified and shared during a public engagement period in late 2023.

Following this, and a period of evidence gathering, NRW will now be consulting with the public on the emerging proposal throughout the autumn and winter months.

A questionnaire to capture feedback is now live on the project website. This can be accessed at:

https://ymgynghori. cyfoethnaturiol.cymru/north- east-gogledd-ddwyrain/waless- national-park-proposal-public- consultation

Alternatively, you can complete a paper copy of the questionnaire (available to pick up at a drop-in event) and send it back to us via Freepost.

Ash Pearce, Programme Manager in NRW’s Designated Landscapes Programme team said: “For a new National Park to be established, NRW must be confident it will manage risks and make use of the opportunities available, for the betterment of nature, people, and communities.

We have gathered further evidence in 2024 and the map we are now sharing, has changed to reflect this. We now have a much clearer picture of the risks and opportunities associated with creating a new National Park, but also the risks associated with not addressing the factors already at work, like visitor pressures, housing, nature depletion and climate change.

We are interested in hearing from anyone affected or interested, listening to the range of perspectives and we are especially keen to receive any new information or evidence that relates to the proposal before NRW comes to a conclusion.

NRW encourage everyone, to complete our questionnaire after viewing a summary of the evidence.”

The public consultation events will be an opportunity to learn more about the project and evidence gathered to date, ask questions of the team and share feedback on the draft boundary map referred to as the Candidate Area Map.

People are encouraged to either drop by at an in-person event or email the project team at designated.landscapes. programme@ naturalresourceswales.gov.uk to sign up to an online event. People will only need to attend one event as the information shared will be the same for each.

Public drop-in events

Date Time Location Thursday 10 October 3pm – 7pm Parkfields Community Centre, Ash Grove, Mold CH7 1TB Wednesday 16 October 1pm – 7pm Ceiriog Centre, New Rd, Glyn Ceiriog, Llangollen LL20 7HE Monday 21 October 3pm – 7pm Llanrhaeadr Village Hall, Back Chapel Street, Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant Village SY10 0JY Saturday 26 October 10.30am – 4.30pm Loggerheads Country Park, Ruthin Rd, Mold CH7 5LH Friday 8 November 3pm – 7pm Wrexham Memorial Hall, Bodhyfryd, Wrexham LL12 7AG Saturday 16 November 10am – 4pm Public Institute Committee, Park View/High St, Llanfyllin SY22 5AA Saturday 30 November 10am – 4pm Kings Hall Community Centre, Kings’ Ave, Prestatyn LL19 9AA Tuesday 3 December 3pm – 7pm Cowshacc Centre (1st Clives Own Welshpool Scout Headquarters & Community Centre), Berriew Street, Welshpool SY21 7TE Wednesday 4 December 3pm – 7pm Canolfan Ni, London Road, Corwen, Denbighshire LL21 0DP Wednesday 10 December 3pm – 7pm Llangollen Town Hall, Castle St, Llangollen LL20 8NU

Public online events

Date Time Location Monday 14 October 6pm – 7:30pm Microsoft Teams Tuesday 12 November 6pm – 7:30pm Thursday 12 December 6pm – 7:30pm

Targeted group events

Date Time Target audience Location Monday 7 October 6pm – 7.30pm Elected members Microsoft Teams Thursday 24 October 6pm – 7.30pm Recreation and Access groups Wednesday 6 November 2pm – 3.30pm Environment and Heritage Groups Monday 18 November 2pm – 3.30pm Renewable Energy Sector Wednesday 20 November 3pm – 7pm Agricultural sector and landowners Llysfasi College, Ruthin Road, Llysfasi, Ruthin LL15 2LB Monday 25 November 2pm – 3.30pm Utilities Microsoft Teams Wednesday 27 November 6pm – 7.30pm Businesses and Tourism

To find out more visit their project website. All consultation resources will be available via the project website from 7 October 2024.

