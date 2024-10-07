Public consultation on new National Park begins
A public consultation has begun today for people to give their thoughts and opinions on Wales’ proposed new National Park.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is inviting people to share their views on the draft boundary map (referred to as the Candidate Area Map) for a proposed new National Park in Wales.
The public consultation period which involves a series of public drop-in, online and targeted stakeholder group events, will run from Monday 7 October until 23:59 on Monday 16 December 2024.
The Welsh Government has commissioned NRW to assess the evidence and case for a new National Park and make a recommendation. A study area (referred to as the Area of Search), based on the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley ‘National Landscape’ was identified and shared during a public engagement period in late 2023.
Following this, and a period of evidence gathering, NRW will now be consulting with the public on the emerging proposal throughout the autumn and winter months.
Feedback
A questionnaire to capture feedback is now live on the project website. This can be accessed at:
https://ymgynghori.
Alternatively, you can complete a paper copy of the questionnaire (available to pick up at a drop-in event) and send it back to us via Freepost.
Ash Pearce, Programme Manager in NRW’s Designated Landscapes Programme team said: “For a new National Park to be established, NRW must be confident it will manage risks and make use of the opportunities available, for the betterment of nature, people, and communities.
We have gathered further evidence in 2024 and the map we are now sharing, has changed to reflect this. We now have a much clearer picture of the risks and opportunities associated with creating a new National Park, but also the risks associated with not addressing the factors already at work, like visitor pressures, housing, nature depletion and climate change.
We are interested in hearing from anyone affected or interested, listening to the range of perspectives and we are especially keen to receive any new information or evidence that relates to the proposal before NRW comes to a conclusion.
NRW encourage everyone, to complete our questionnaire after viewing a summary of the evidence.”
The public consultation events will be an opportunity to learn more about the project and evidence gathered to date, ask questions of the team and share feedback on the draft boundary map referred to as the Candidate Area Map.
People are encouraged to either drop by at an in-person event or email the project team at designated.landscapes.
Public drop-in events
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Thursday 10 October
|3pm – 7pm
|Parkfields Community Centre, Ash Grove, Mold CH7 1TB
|Wednesday 16 October
|1pm – 7pm
|Ceiriog Centre, New Rd, Glyn Ceiriog, Llangollen LL20 7HE
|Monday 21 October
|3pm – 7pm
|Llanrhaeadr Village Hall, Back Chapel Street, Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant Village SY10 0JY
|Saturday 26 October
|10.30am – 4.30pm
|Loggerheads Country Park, Ruthin Rd, Mold CH7 5LH
|Friday 8 November
|3pm – 7pm
|Wrexham Memorial Hall, Bodhyfryd, Wrexham LL12 7AG
|Saturday 16 November
|10am – 4pm
|Public Institute Committee, Park View/High St, Llanfyllin SY22 5AA
|Saturday 30 November
|10am – 4pm
|Kings Hall Community Centre, Kings’ Ave, Prestatyn LL19 9AA
|Tuesday 3 December
|3pm – 7pm
|Cowshacc Centre (1st Clives Own Welshpool Scout Headquarters & Community Centre), Berriew Street, Welshpool SY21 7TE
|Wednesday 4 December
|3pm – 7pm
|Canolfan Ni, London Road, Corwen, Denbighshire LL21 0DP
|Wednesday 10 December
|3pm – 7pm
|Llangollen Town Hall, Castle St, Llangollen LL20 8NU
Public online events
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Monday 14 October
|6pm – 7:30pm
|Microsoft Teams
|Tuesday 12 November
|6pm – 7:30pm
|Thursday 12 December
|6pm – 7:30pm
Targeted group events
|Date
|Time
|Target audience
|Location
|Monday 7 October
|6pm – 7.30pm
|Elected members
|Microsoft Teams
|Thursday 24 October
|6pm – 7.30pm
|Recreation and Access groups
|Wednesday 6 November
|2pm – 3.30pm
|Environment and Heritage Groups
|Monday 18 November
|2pm – 3.30pm
|Renewable Energy Sector
|Wednesday 20 November
|3pm – 7pm
|Agricultural sector and landowners
|Llysfasi College, Ruthin Road, Llysfasi, Ruthin LL15 2LB
|Monday 25 November
|2pm – 3.30pm
|Utilities
|Microsoft Teams
|Wednesday 27 November
|6pm – 7.30pm
|Businesses and Tourism
To find out more visit their project website. All consultation resources will be available via the project website from 7 October 2024.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.