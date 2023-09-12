Public events for first look at new National Park plans announced

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has announced the dates of a series of online and in-person public engagement events for the proposed new National Park in the northeast of Wales.

The Welsh Government has commissioned NRW, as the Designating Authority in Wales, to evaluate the case for a new National Park based on the existing Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

Plans for the new National Park will be considered within the current Senedd term (2021-2026).

The engagement events will take place in October and November 2023 and will be an opportunity to learn more about the project, ask questions of the team and share feedback on an early map of the area being assessed.

If the plans are approved, it will be the first new National Park in Wales in almost 70 years.

Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) National Park is the newest of the three existing National Parks, having its designation confirmed on 17 April 1957. Eryri (Snowdonia) was the first Nation Park in Wales, designated on 18 October 1951 followed by Pembrokeshire Coast National park on 12 February 1952.

As the Designating Authority in Wales NRW must be satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to designate a new National Park.

Previously the statutory process to establish a national park took around a decade. NRW were commissioned to start the process by the Welsh Government in June.

Consultation

Ash Pearce, Project Manager, said: ”There will be a full consultation on a proposed boundary map in 2024 when we have completed our assessments and refined the map.

“At this stage the map simply defines the area to focus our assessment work, we are interested in listening to and understanding all stakeholders’ points of view. I would urge anyone interested in the project to visit one of our online or in-person drop-in events to find out more about the work we are doing and share your feedback with us by completing a questionnaire.

The engagement period will run from Monday 9 October until 23:59 on Monday 27 November 2023. People will only need to attend one event, be that online or in-person as the information shared will be the same for each event.

There is no need to book a place for the in-person events. Anyone interested in taking part in the online events can email the project team at [email protected] with their name, interest (e.g. resident, community leader, landowner, farmer, business owner, organisation representative, etc) and which event they are interested in (the date).

These will be bilingual events with simultaneous translation provided.

NRW have prepared procedural guidance setting out the statutory process that must be followed. It is evidence based and allows for engagement and consultation with statutory consultees, the public and other stakeholders. For more information on the project and evaluation process, visit the website here..

Engagement events – October and November 2023:

Date Time Event type Location Wednesday 11 October *1pm – 7pm In-person (drop-in) Canolfan Ceiriog,New Rd, Glyn Ceiriog, Llangollen LL20 7HE Thursday 19 October 6pm – 7.30pm Online via Microsoft Teams Saturday 28 October *10am – 4pm In-person (drop-in) Loggerheads Country Park, Ruthin Rd, Mold CH7 5LH Monday 6 November *1pm – 7pm In-person (drop-in) Public Institute Committee, Park View/High St, Llanfyllin SY22 5AA Tuesday 14 November 6pm – 7.30pm Online via Microsoft Teams Saturday 18 November *10am – 4pm In-person (drop-in) Llangollen Town HallCastle St, Llangollen LL20 8NU Wednesday 22 November *1pm – 7pm In-person (drop-in) Trelanwyd Memorial Hall, The Record Journal, Trelawnyd LL18 6DN

*Drop-in at any time between these times.

