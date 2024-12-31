Public Health Wales issues New Year advice amid rise in seasonal viruses

Public Health Wales is reminding people of the steps they can take to protect themselves, their families, and communities from flu while planning their New Year celebrations.

The reminder is being issued due to circulation of seasonal viruses like flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and norovirus – also known as the winter vomiting bug.

‘Nasty’

Wendi Shepherd, Deputy Director in Health Protection for Public Health Wales, said: “While we hope everyone has a healthy and happy 2025, we are reminding people of the steps they can take to make sure they don’t see in the New Year with a nasty virus.

“Flu can be a serious illness, especially for older and vulnerable people, which is why it is important to stay alert to the risks of flu.

“The best thing you can do to protect yourselves and your loved ones is by washing hands with soap and water, and by making sure you cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Always dispose of your tissues in the bin.

“And while you may be tempted to push through an illness to go to a New Year party, it’s better for everyone if stay at home if you’re unwell. Even if you feel well, when meeting up with people open a window to introduce fresh air and remove stale air which can contain virus particles.

“And for longer-term protection, if you’re eligible for winter vaccinations make sure you take up your invitation as it’s one of the most effective means of protection against getting seriously ill.

“You can check your eligibility and how to get your vaccines on the Public Health Wales website. Even if you’ve missed an appointment, it’s never too late to get vaccinated.”

Demand

It comes after the Welsh Ambulance Service urged New Year’s Eve revellers to drink in moderation to help reduce demand on resources.

The service declared a critical incident on Monday evening, and said more than 340 calls were waiting to be answered, with problems set to continue.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, chief executive Jason Killens said: “People out celebrating can help us tonight by of course, having a good time, but drinking sensibly, eating before they go out and looking after their friends.”

On Monday, more than half of the trust’s ambulances were waiting to hand over patients outside hospitals, leading to some people waiting “many hours” for an ambulance.

“I want to apologise to patients who waited too long yesterday and continue to wait this morning,” Mr Killens said.

The service has urged the public to call 999 only for serious emergencies.

Winter

Asked about the cause of the increased demand, he said: “This pressure across the health system is a result of flu and Covid and other respiratory viruses circulating through the winter.

“What we have seen in the last 24 to 48 hours is an acute accumulation of those pressures.”

Speaking on Monday, head of service Stephen Sheldon said: “The public can help by only calling 999 in the event of a life-threatening emergency – that’s a cardiac arrest, chest pain or breathing difficulties, loss of consciousness, choking or catastrophic bleeding.

“If it’s not a life-threatening emergency, then it’s important you use one of the many alternatives to 999, starting with the symptom checkers on our NHS 111 Wales website as well as your GP, pharmacist and minor injuries unit.

“We must protect our precious resources for those who need them the most.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

