Public Health Wales to scale back Coronavirus data updates

Public Health Wales has announced that it is making some changes to the way it publishes information on its website and data dashboard.

From 19 February, Coronavirus data will be published on its dashboard on weekdays only, as will the headline figures reported on social media, reflecting what PHW calls a return to ‘business as usual’ operations in Wales.

The Public Health Wales dashboard is intended as a rapid reporting tool to provide the best and most up-to-date information, which is subject to ongoing data reconciliation.

Updated information published has been correct as of the day before but now, headline numbers published on Tuesdays will include 72 hours-worth of data.

The dashboard has been available throughout the pandemic in mobile and desktop format collating the information about confirmed cases, testing, vaccinations and deaths across Wales.

As well as headline summaries, the site breaks down the figures according to Local Authority areas, middle layer super output areas, deaths recorded by ONS and PHW, cases in schools, hospital admissions and cases contracted in hospital, as well as 111 and GP interactions.

‘Business as usual’

Dr Chris Williams, Consultant Epidemiologist for Public Health Wales, said: “As Public Health Wales returns to more ‘business as usual’ operations, we are bringing our Coronavirus data dashboard more into line with the routine reporting of other communicable diseases.

“Our surveillance team will retain the ability to ramp back up to more frequent reporting if necessary.”

In January the First Minister Mark Drakeford announced that from 18 February the legal requirement to show a Covid Pass to enter certain venues and events would be lifted, and from 28 February face coverings will no longer need to be worn in indoor public places apart from retail, public transport and health and care settings.

He said that if the public health conditions continue to improve, the legal requirement to wear face coverings in all remaining settings could also be lifted by the end of March.

Speaking in January, he said: “With increasing numbers of people vaccinated and boosted and thanks to the hard work and efforts of everyone across Wales, we are confident that coronavirus rates are falling and we can look forward to brighter times ahead,”

Official statistics relating to Coronavirus in Wales are published by the Office for National Statistics.

