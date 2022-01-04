Public hearings on boundary changes in Wales postponed amid Omicron surge

Public hearings on boundary changes in Wales have been postponed amid a surge in cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The Boundary Commission for Wales was due to hold five public hearings on proposed changes to constituencies in the country.

The number of Wales’ MPs is set to be cut from 40 to 32. The Boundary Commission was due to hold hearings in Aberystwyth, Bangor, Wrexham, Swansea and Cardiff

In a message on social media it said: “Due to the public health challenges relating to the Omicron variant, the Commission has postponed its Public Hearings and secondary consultation period.

“We will publish further information on the revised arrangements on our website in due course.”

It also said: “The Public Hearings are an opportunity for the public and interested parties to give oral evidence to the Commission on the Initial Proposals and on representations received by the Commission during the Initial Consultation Period.”