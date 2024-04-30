Public meeting called by opponents of plans for ‘super-estate on a greenfield site

Liam Randall, local democracy reporter

Opponents of plans for a “super-estate” on a greenfield site, which could include more than 1,500 new homes are to hold a public meeting next month.

The site off Cefn Road has been earmarked for up to 1,680 new houses as part of Wrexham Council’s controversial Local Development Plan (LDP).

Three large housing developers are now bringing forward plans for the bulk of the site, which includes land close to Wrexham Rugby Club and playing fields used by Ysgol Morgan Llwyd.

An application for 600 houses has already been submitted by Barratt and Bloor Homes, with the Harworth Group recently starting a consultation on proposals for an additional 900 properties.

Councillor Becca Martin, Plaid Cymru representative for Acton and Maesydre, said the meeting was being held due to the large amount of new houses being built and a claimed lack of infrastructure to support them.

She said: “This is the latest super-estate being planned on green fields on the outskirts of Wrexham.

“More than 500 houses were recently granted planning permission between Stansty and Gwersyllt, there are plans for 1,500 on the Ruthin Road that would link the town to Bersham and now this. Together they amount to 3,700 new houses.

“In addition to these, Wrexham Council has already granted planning permission for 3,000 homes that are yet to be built.

“Without improving health, education and other infrastructure, we’re in danger of creating even greater problems for our hard-pressed public services.”

Wrexham Rugby Club

The Harworth Group is looking to develop a large area of agricultural land measuring nearly 46 hectares close to Wrexham Rugby Club.

The site south of Bryn Estyn Road forms part of a wider area around Cefn Road earmarked for housing, which the firm said was needed to address a shortage of homes in the area.

Meanwhile, councillors agreed in early April to withdraw their objections to plans by Barratt and Bloor Homes for 600 new homes located nearby ahead of a planning appeal being considered.

It came despite permission for the application initially being rejected by Wrexham Council’s planning committee in July 2020 due to concerns over the impact on roads, schools and GP surgeries.

Plaid Cymru is holding a public meeting for residents to discuss both housing schemes on 14th May at 7.30pm at St John’s Church on Herbert Jennings Avenue in Wrexham.

Ahead of the meeting, Cllr Martin has claimed developers are taking advantage of an ongoing dispute over the adoption of Wrexham’s LDP.

She added: “Councillors have launched a legal challenge against it which is due to be heard in the coming months.

“My concern is that, in the meantime, developers are rushing through these planning applications because there’s a window of opportunity.

“If we don’t get this right, Wrexham will face the consequences for decades to come.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

