Public Space Protection Orders come into effect in north Wales towns

A council has introduced Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO) across three towns in response to new and increasing types of anti-social behaviour.

The Orders have been introduced in Caernarfon, Pwllheli and Cricieth by Cyngor Gwynedd, and from the 7th August onwards, Police will have additional powers within these areas to tackle specific nuisances or issues, with the aim of improving the lives of residents and visitors to the area.

The PSPOs are designed to target behaviour that is likely to cause harassment, alarm, nuisance or distress, loitering in a state of intoxication through alcohol or drug-induced activity and consuming alcohol following a request by the Police to stop drinking.

Consultation

Signage will be installed in key areas to inform residents and visitors of the new restrictions. Councillor Dilwyn Morgan, Cyngor Gwynedd Cabinet Member with responsibility for community safety, said: “The introduction of the Orders follows extensive consultation with the community and partners.

“The PSPOs will be an important tool to tackle anti-social behaviour, but they are only one part of the solution. Cyngor Gwynedd will continue to work closely with our partners from North Wales Police and the wider community to tackle anti-social behaviour and support law-abiding people as they go about their everyday lives.

“I cannot emphasise enough that these three areas of Gwynedd are safe and pleasant places to live, work and visit and that the vast majority of people there have never been involved in any sort of anti-social behaviour and the new Orders will not stop people socialising and accessing and enjoying public spaces.

“The purpose of the Orders is to make it easier for the authorities to tackle the small minority of people involved in anti-social behaviour, ensuring that our communities continue to be safe, open and vibrant areas that everyone can enjoy and feel safe in.”

Welcomed

Gwynedd Chief Inspector Steve Pawson said “The policing teams for the areas welcome the decision to grant PSPOs in Pwllheli, Cricieth and Caernarfon. The PSPO’s will assist the policing teams when dealing with individuals who persistently behave in an anti-social manner and have a detrimental effect on the community.

“We look forward to continued work with the Community Safety Partnership ensuring Gwynedd is a welcoming place for everyone to visit, live and work.

“A breach of the PSPO is a criminal offence and is dealt with by way of prosecution through the Magistrates court.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

