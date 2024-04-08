Public urged not to approach wanted man and woman

Detectives have launched a hunt for a man and a woman wanted in connection with a serious assault.

South Wales Police have urged the public not to approach Lianne Zara Jenkins, 40, and Robert John Jenkins, 42, who are being sought by officers investigating an incident which took place in Swansea.

A 34-year-old man from Bonymaen was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the assault in Carreg Cennen Gardens at around 8pm on Wednesday, April 3.

Anybody who sees either individual should call 999 immediately.

Information

If you have any information about their possible whereabouts, you can also contact South Wales Police by one of the following means, quoting 2400107753:

Live Chat https://www.south-wales.police.uk/

Contact us via https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo

Email [email protected]

101

However, any sightings should be called through immediately via 999.

