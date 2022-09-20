Public urged to have their say on plans for new renewable energy park in Neath Port Talbot

The company behind plans for a massive renewable energy park in Neath Port Talbot have launched the first phase of a community consultation on the project.

EDF Renewables UK is looking to build the Hirfynydd Renewable Energy Park near Crynant and Seven Sisters with an installed capacity of 100 MW – enough to power 40,000 properties with what they describe as ‘green electricity’

The proposal for the scheme includes a wind farm of up to seven turbines, a solar array and battery storage.

In a statement posted to its website the company said: “Having a breadth of technologies increases the amount of energy that can be generated at the site in different weather conditions, with battery storage allowing surplus energy to be stored to provide grid balancing services.”

Feasibility studies

Prior to the start of the consultations, EDF has carried out early ecological and other feasibility studies.

Representatives from the project team will be on hand to answer questions at two information days, on 30 September and 1 October and a 3D computerised model of the energy park will also be available to view.

Simon Morgan, Principal Development Manager at EDF Renewables UK said: “We are keen to share as much information as possible at this early stage and encourage feedback which will help shape our plans”.

The project is likely to evolve as plans develop so please do take part in the consultation and share your views.”

EDF Renewables UK hopes to submit a planning application for the energy park towards the end of 2023.

The application will be assessed by Planning and Environmental Decisions Wales, with a final decision being taken by the Welsh Government.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

