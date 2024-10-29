Public wants ‘positive, proactive’ vision from Budget – poll

The public wants to hear a “positive, proactive vision” for growing the economy and restoring public services when the Chancellor delivers her Budget on Wednesday, a poll has found.

Polling by Ipsos on the eve of the Budget found 84% of people thought it was important to hear about Labour’s plans for improving public services during Rachel Reeves’s speech while 80% wanted to hear about plans to grow the economy.

Only 69% said they wanted to hear about the financial “black hole” in current spending plans while less than half the public said it was important for Ms Reeves to talk about the role of the previous government in bringing about the current situation.