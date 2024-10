Public wants ‘positive, proactive’ vision from Budget – poll

So far, more people said they had heard negative stories about the problems facing public services and the economy than about Labour’s plans for the future.Trinh Tu, managing director of Ipsos UK public affairs, said the public was “sending a clear message” to the Government – “we know the problems, now give us solutions”.

She said: “Awareness of the challenges is high, but people are much less clear on Labour’s plans to address them.

“It is not enough to simply point out the ‘black hole’ in the Budget or criticise the previous government. To win over the public, Labour needs to put forward a positive, proactive vision on growing the economy and restoring public services.”

Most people surveyed by Ipsos said they thought they should be able to see improvements within two to three years, but half the public thought it would actually take five years or more.

Ms Tu said: “Diagnosing the problems isn’t sufficient – people want to hear the treatment plan too, one that will deliver tangible improvements quickly.”