Punk rock icons The Stranglers to celebrate 50th anniversary with special live performance

Punk rock icons, The Stranglers will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a special live performance at Caldicot Castle this summer.

The band will share their glittering anniversary performance on June 8 with Caldicot town as it celebrates 50 years of town status.

The Stranglers are one of the longest surviving bands to have originated in the UK punk scene.

Unforgettable

They will bring their special Golden Anniversary summer show to the precipice of punk power as they are to be joined on the night by friends, Buzzcocks.

Celebrating their ground-breaking career in the industry which spans five incredible decades, The Stranglers will bring their extensive catalogue of chart hits to life in this one-off performance.

Choosing the medieval backdrop of Caldicot Castle as the band’s stage, the event promises to be a spectacular and unforgettable performance that punk fans won’t want to miss.

Live

Commenting on news of their upcoming performance, the band said: “50 years, and what a raging punk journey the music of The Stranglers has had.

“There’s such a wide and diverse catalogue of songs that we want to share with everyone, so we’ll be hand selecting the best tracks to perform live on the night.

“Blasting out those punk rock classics, under the Welsh sky and overlooked by the stony walls of Caldicot Castle, that’s going to be a special experience for us all.

“And we’ll be flying the flag for Caldicot too, as it celebrates its 50th year of achieving town status, so it’s a golden night for us and the town, and we’ll be celebrating with you. A night to remember for everyone one. We can’t wait.”

Tickets on sale from 10am Friday 1 December.

