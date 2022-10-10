Pupils evacuated after Pembrokeshire school fire

A west Wales primary school has been closed and all pupils have been evacuated following a fire this morning, October 10.

The fire at Manorbier School, near Tenby, Pembrokeshire, broke out this morning and parents were asked to collect their children.

Firefighters attended and the fire is ongoing but all pupils and staff are safe.

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman said: “Pembrokeshire County Council is aware of a fire at Manorbier Church in Wales VC School and can confirm that all children and staff are safe.

“Parents and carers are asked to please collect learners from Buttyland Caravan Park using the Norchard Lane route as the usual route to the school is currently closed.

“Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service is in attendance.”

