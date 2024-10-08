Pupils explore sustainability at engineering festival

Welsh pupils at the Discover Engineering Festival dived into the world of material science with an aim to tackle global challenges through creative engineering solutions.

Recently, Swansea University hosted the Discover Engineering Festival, a vibrant event aimed at Welsh school pupils eager to delve into sustainability through the lens of materials science.

The festival not only provided valuable hands-on experiences but also equipped each participant with a free mini microscope to continue their exploration at home.

Discovery

Welcoming students and teachers from eleven schools across Swansea, Neath Port Talbot, and Bridgend, the festival was designed to engage young minds in pressing global challenges. With support from the Ironmongers’ Foundation, the Faculty of Science and Engineering at Swansea University organized a day filled with workshops and interactive activities.

Richard Pugh, Head of Science and Technology at Llangatwg Community School, remarked: “In ten years of teaching, this was the most organized, engaging, and relevant day I have taken pupils on. It provided a great opportunity to learn about recycling, the environment, and the importance of reducing the impact of global warming.”

During the festival, 198 Year 9 pupils participated in various workshops focused on critical topics such as energy storage, sustainable building practices, and the circular economy. These workshops highlighted the essential role of engineering in addressing sustainability challenges.

Students were not only able to engage with current issues but also gain insight into future career paths in materials engineering.

Enthusiasm

One enthusiastic student shared their experience, saying: “It was so fun! It was very interesting and definitely inspired me. Thank you!” Such feedback underscores the event’s success in sparking interest in science and engineering among young learners.

To keep the momentum going, each student received a mini microscope, which they could use to explore the microscopic world of materials around them, an initiative that aligns with the university’s goal of fostering curiosity and creativity in future engineers.

Students were also encouraged to participate in the Marvellous Materials Microscopy Competition, which offers exciting prizes, including a Galaxy tablet, 3D printing sets, and digital microscopes.

Laura Penney, Swansea University Outreach and Recruitment Officer, emphasized the importance of such initiatives, stating, “Materials engineering is a rewarding and well-paid profession, yet many students are unaware of it.

“The generosity of the Ironmongers’ Foundation has allowed pupils to discover this exciting engineering discipline through lab work, activities, and competitions at Swansea University Bay Campus, where every school student can become a materials engineer for the day.”

Inspire

The Discover Engineering Festival at Swansea University aimed to stand as a significant initiative to inspire the next generation of engineers.

By tackling global sustainability challenges through engaging and interactive methods, the festival hoped to not only enhances students’ understanding of materials science but also open doors to future opportunities in engineering.

With the ongoing support of organizations like the Ironmongers’ Foundation, Swansea University plans to continue playing a vital role in shaping the educational landscape for young learners from all across Wales.

