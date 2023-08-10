Pupils praised for clean up of local beaches and parks

Pupils have been praised for collecting more than 12,000 pieces of litter from beaches and parks near their school.

As part of their Welsh Baccalaureate studies, groups of Year 10 and Year 11 pupils from Ysgol Eirias in Colwyn Bay organised two Community Environmental Impact Days.

Led by Head of PE Neil Wilkinson and his team, they picked dozens and dozens of bags of rubbish and debris from the seafront and Eirias Park.

He said this will become an annual event given the “staggering” amount of litter dropped by members of the public.

“As part of their Skills Challenge Certificate the pupils wanted to do something that would make a difference in their local area,” said Neil.

“The groups cleared a lot of glass, plastic, cardboard, metal and non-recyclables from the beach, the park, the embankments and surrounding area and it was quite a staggering amount.

“Around 200 learners took part and in just two days they picked up 12,011 pieces altogether.”

Impact

He added: “We would like to thank Bay of Colwyn Town Council, the county council, Mor Watersports, and Porth Eirias for their support in providing equipment, which in addition to our own litter pickers enabled all the students to take part.

“Given the feedback and how much was collected we will look to do this again next year. With the data collected they will go forward and create posters and a campaign looking at the impact of litter and our local environment – hopefully it will raise awareness and encourage people to pick up after themselves in the future.”

Among those to praise the students was Cllr Geoff Stewart, Conwy’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood and Environment, who said: “My sincere thanks, and those of my fellow Conwy councillors, for the terrific response by Ysgol Eirias pupils in helping to keep our environment tidy.

“Colwyn foreshore is a beautiful place, and their efforts show a true commitment to ensuring it remains so.

“This is an excellent example of community togetherness, and one which will be heartening to the council workforce who continually endeavour to maintain a clean and safe environment for everyone to enjoy. Really impressed with a job well done. Diolch.”

Effort

Those words were echoed by Glyn Ward member Cllr Abdul Khan, who said: “On behalf of Bay of Colwyn Town Council and Conwy County Council I like give massive thanks to the student for their sterling work.

“It’s not easy collecting more than 12,000 items of litter and debris over two days, you all are good ambassadors for our town and a credit to your school.

“Hopefully, you all have educated those people who litter, that it doesn’t matter how small the litter is, they should be a good citizen and make sure to dispose of it responsibly.”

Cllr Chris Hughes, also a member for Glyn Ward and Chair of the Friends of Eirias Park and Colwyn Bay Conservation and Environment Federation, added: “I was delighted to hear of the tremendous efforts of Ysgol Eirias and its pupils to improve our local environment, which is something very close to my heart.

“I want to congratulate everyone involved for their amazing work, it is both inspirational and humbling to see young people taking an interest in our local environment – 12,000 items collected in just two days is truly amazing.”

