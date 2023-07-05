Pupils tested for TB after positive case found in south Wales school

Pupils and teachers have been offered tuberculous testing after a positive case was found at a high school in south Wales.

The case was identified at John Frost School in Newport – the pupil did not know they were infected with TB when they attended the school.

Public Health Wales (PHW) have said all pupils and teachers who have had contact with the pupil concerned will be offered TB screening.

Newport City Council, PHW and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board are investigating the positive case but have stressed there is nothing to suggest the individual was infected while at the school.

PHW confirmed no outbreak has been declared at this stage.

TB is a serious bacterial infection spread through inhaling tiny droplets from the coughs or sneezes of an infected person.

Symptoms include a persistent cough, weight loss, night sweats, fever, tiredness and fatigue, loss of appetite and new swellings that haven’t gone away after a few weeks.

James Adamson, acting consultant in health protection at Public Health Wales said: “We have identified individuals who may have had contact with the individual concerned.

“These individuals have been contacted and offered screening for TB which is easily treated with a course of antibiotics and local GPs have been informed.

“This is a routine process, and if any other positive TB infections are identified as a result, appropriate treatment will be offered.”

Clarity

The Welsh Conservatives have said they will be seeking clarity in the Senedd on Wednesday (July 5) regarding the Welsh Government’s response to the positive case.

Welsh Conservative Shadow Health Minister, Russell George MS, said: “Tuberculosis is a very serious and dangerous disease and I am encouraged to hear that Public Health Wales has acted so quickly in testing all pupils and teachers who have had contact with the patient.

“Hopefully, lessons can be learned form this instance to ensure we don’t see a further spread, and action is quickly taken to ensure this single case is not repeated.”

Welsh Conservative Shadow Education Minister, Laura Anne Jones MS, said: “It is worrying to hear that there has been a case of tuberculosis in a school in Newport, which will be concerning for parents and the local community.

“In light of this, I have submitted a topical question to be asked in the Senedd, seeking clarity on what the Welsh Government’s response strategy is in regards to the potential spread of tuberculosis.”

