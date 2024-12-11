Push to speed up planning process ‘risks sidelining public opinion’

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

Changes to planning law risk sidelining the voice of the public in decisions on significant new energy projects, Senedd members warned.

Plaid Cymru’s Luke Fletcher said accountability in planning decisions will be undermined by new regulations on major projects, known as developments of national significance (DNS).

Mr Fletcher told the Senedd the regulations will raise the threshold at which energy projects are decided by Welsh ministers from 10MW to 50MW, marking a fundamental shift.

The shadow economy secretary said: “Projects that could have considerable impacts on communities, landscapes and ecosystems will now receive less scrutiny, with the decision making process potentially expedited at the expense of … thorough democratic oversight.

“While we recognise the need for efficiency in the planning system, this cannot come at the cost of transparency and community involvement.”

‘Speed over scrutiny’

Mr Fletcher told the Senedd that energy projects under 50MW can have profound effects, so it is vital communities have a meaningful voice.

“Yet these regulations risk sidelining that voice in the interests of speed and convenience,” he warned as he called on the Welsh Government to reconsider the reforms.

Raising concerns about the transfer of decision-making powers from Welsh ministers to appointed inspectors, he said: “Public confidence in the planning process depends on a system that is not only efficient but fair, transparent and open to challenge.”

He supported action to meet net-zero targets but said this must be done in a way that respects the rights of communities and safeguards the natural environment.

Mr Fletcher told the debating chamber or Siambr: “By prioritising speed over scrutiny, these regulations fail to strike that right balance.”

‘No foundation’

But Rebecca Evans, Wales’ economy secretary, said: “I’m afraid Plaid Cymru seems to have completely misunderstood the regulations which are being debated today.

“The application and determination process doesn’t change at all with the delegation of determinations to inspectors. The community engagement statutory consultees and the policy framework all remain exactly the same.”

Ms Evans, who is responsible for planning and energy, added: “Just to emphasise again that there is no change whatsoever to requirements around community engagement….

“So, the fundamental objection that Plaid Cymru has … doesn’t have any foundation at all.”

She said the regulations are an interim arrangement until the Infrastructure Act, which was passed by the Senedd this year, comes into force in September 2025.

The consenting process for major infrastructure projects will be overhauled under the Act, with the DNS system replaced by a streamlined regime.

The Senedd voted 36-12 in favour of the regulations which will come into force in January.

