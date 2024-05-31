Quarry works near picturesque castle to be approved

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

Retrospective works on land near a quarry which overlooks a historic castle, made after an enforcement warning was served, are expected to be approved.

An application before the June 5 meeting of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee by A and C Aggregates for reprofiling works on land to the south of Carew Quarry, Carew Newton to including two temporary monitoring boreholes is being recommended for delegated approval.

A report for planners says the application has been made after an Enforcement Warning Notice was served at the site, near to scheduled ancient monument and Grade-I-listed Carew Castle, run by the national park, and the historic tidal mill and bridge.

Reports

A concurrent application in relation to reprofiling of the southern face of Carew Quarry and associated landscaping works has been made in relation to quarry operations at the north of the site, but has not yet been determined by the Park.

The report says: “The authority received reports of unauthorised engineering works on the site in October 2023. This led to a site visit and the issuing of a Planning Contravention Notice.

“Following on from this, officers advised the applicant that the reprofiling works were unauthorised and would require planning permission.

“The reprofiling works were halted at that point due to concerns that there might be archaeological or historical assets within the ground. A formal Enforcement Warning Notice was issued by the Authority on March 14.”

An Enforcement Warning Notice is used “to provide a clear signal to the developer that, if a retrospective planning application is submitted, adequate control could be applied to the development to make it acceptable,” the report says, adding: “Use of an EWN to secure a retrospective planning application can ensure that an acceptable form of development is achieved without the LPA having to over enforce.”

Recommendation

The report adds: “This application seeks retrospective planning permission for reprofiling works undertaken on land to the south of the existing Carew Quarry. This area of agricultural land lies immediately to the south of land used as an informal (28-day rule) cricket ground and has required low-scale reprofiling works for agricultural improvements.

“Whilst some references to a cricket ground are contained within supporting information, no change of use is proposed. It is understood that the reprofiling may enable a wider area of land to be informally used under permitted development rights for cricket during the season, but without any permanent physical development associated with such a use.”

It is recommended that the application be delegated for officer approval subject to receipt of a formal response from Natural Resources Wales in relation to a Habitats Regulations Assessment and subject to the conditions.

