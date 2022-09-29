Queen died three hours before public told, death certificate shows

The Queen died over three hours before the public were informed, her death certificate has revealed.

The document, published by National Records of Scotland on Thursday, records that the late monarch died at 3.10pm on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Ballater.

The cause of death is listed as old age, and the document is signed by Anne the Princess Royal.

The death of the Queen was announced to the public just after 6.30pm. Prime Minister Liz Truss had been told earlier, at 4.30pm, having earlier been told that she was gravely ill that morning.

Prince Charles had arrived at Balmoral at 10.30am, and he, his wife Camilla, and his sister Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Laurence were the only members of the royal family confirmed to have been with the Queen when she died.

Other members of the Royal Family arrived just before 5pm, with Prince Harry last to arrive at 8pm.

BBC One had continuously covered the Queen’s condition from 12:40pm, changing into black ties at 2pm.

Douglas James Allan Glass is noted on the death certificate as the certifying registered medical practitioner.

Old age was the only cause of death listed, with no other contributing factors.

Paul Lowe, the Registrar General for Scotland, confirmed that the Queen’s death was registered in Aberdeenshire on September 16 2022.

The man who was in charge of looking after the Queen’s health was Professor Sir Huw Thomas, Head of the Medical Household and formerly physician to the Queen.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

