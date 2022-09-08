Queen Elizabeth II dies – Charles becomes king

Queen Elizabeth II has died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne.

Her son Charles, formerly the Prince of Wales, is now the King, bringing to an end what will be known as a second Elizabethan age for Wales and England.

The former Queen had been suffering from mobility issues and had met the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, at Balmoral on Tuesday after being unable to travel to Buckingham Palace.

Prince Charles immediately became King at the age of 73 years old. It means that no one is Prince of Wales at the moment as the title is not automatically passed on.

The Queen was the first British monarch in history to reach her Platinum Jubilee, and has died just three months after the national celebrations in June celebrating her 70 years on the throne.

The Queen was also the longest-reigning still-serving monarch in the world.

She mourned the loss of her beloved husband of 73 years, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99 in April 2021.

Grieving

The long-held so-called London Bridge plans for the coming days and the Queen’s state funeral will now be put in place, as will the contingency element Operation Unicorn for a death in Scotland.

The Queen is expected to lie in state in a few days’ time, with her funeral held in Westminster Abbey in central London in around 10 days.

Alongside her public duties, the Queen was also a mother of four, grandmother to eight and great-grandmother of 12 great-grandchildren, and the royal family is now grieving for its matriarch.

One of the most famous women in the world, the Queen, recognisable for her colourful hats and distinctive wave, was known for her love of horses, racing and corgis.

The new King – Charles – is expected to speak to the nation and lead the tributes to his beloved mother.

The Duchess of Cornwall is now Queen, and as a Queen Consort, will be crowned at Charles’s side at his eventual coronation.

Fears dramatically escalated for the Queen’s health on Thursday when the Palace announced the Queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral.

The royal family including all of the monarch’s four children and the Duke of Cambridge made the urgent dash to be by her bedside.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

