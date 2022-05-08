Queen’s speech to focus on ‘promise of Brexit’ following bruising local elections for the Tories

Delivering on the “promise of Brexit” will be at the heart of next week’s Queen’s Speech.

Boris Johnson will attempt to rally disgruntled MP’s and Conservative supporters with the promise of a “super seven” of Brexit Bills which will cut red tape and “unnecessary barriers inherited from the EU”.

Mr Johnson told the Sunday Express the new laws which will “deliver on the promise of Brexit” and will allow Britain to “thrive as a modern, dynamic and independent country” by “changing old EU rules that don’t work for the UK”.

Mr Johnson said: “I call them the super seven – and they will benefit families and businesses across the land by changing old EU rules that don’t work for the UK.

“From data reform to gene-editing to financial services, these Bills will allow us to thrive as a modern, dynamic and independent country, and this government is getting on with the job of delivering them.”

Focused

The Queen’s Speech, being delivered in Parliament on Tuesday, will be used by Mr Johnson as an attempt to show his administration is focused on people’s concerns on issues including the rising cost of living following a bruising set of local elections influenced by the partygate row and the behaviour of Tory MPs.

After results from 198 out of 200 councils, the Tories had suffered a net loss of 12 authorities and 401 councillors following Thursday’s vote and lost almost half their councillors in Wales, dropping 86 wards to 111.

They also lost control of Monmouthshire, the only council they held in the country without the help of independents.

Analysis

An analysis of Thursday’s results by Sir John Curtice, the veteran psephologist, suggest pro-Brexit voters are starting to abandon the Tories in significant numbers as problems continue to mount up for the UK Government.

His calculations for the Daily Telegraph show a swing of more than six points to Labour in the wards with the highest concentrations of pro-Brexit voters, as well as those with the greatest proportion of working-class people, compared to last year’s local election results.

Sir John’s analysis of last week’s results shows an overall swing of 4.2 points from Labour to the Conservatives in the UK’s most pro-Leave wards between 2016, shortly before the EU referendum, and last week. At the same time there was a swing of 5.4 points from the Conservatives to Labour when looking at the most pro-Remain wards.

Comparing the 2021 council election results to last week’s performance, there was a swing of 6.4 points from the Conservatives to Labour in the most pro-Leave wards – where support for Brexit was 60 per cent or higher – and a swing of 3.6 points to Labour in the most pro-Remain areas.

