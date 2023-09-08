Quentin Blake trail to inspire autumn of adventure at wetland centre

A bilingual autumn nature trail featuring Quentin Blake’s distinctive illustrations is set to inspire visitors to the WWT Llanelli Wetland Centre this coming season.

The new autumnal collection of Quentin Blake’s stunning work has been influenced by wetlands and nature and gives a new insight into the wonderful walking trails of Llanelli.

‘Drawn to Water’ is a year-long partnership between WWT and Quentin Blake showcasing illustrated trails, art inspired activities, workshops and a touring exhibition.

Quentin Blake said: “Visitors will be walking with me, and I like to think of myself walking with them. I shan’t mind if I get my feet wet.”

Immersive

In addition to the bilingual trail, there are guided wildlife walks, art workshops for all ages, and special events running throughout this magical season.

Jo Jones, Centre Manager at WWT Llanelli, said: “While every season is special at Llanelli, autumn seems to be the perfect time to immerse yourself in nature as it’s such a sensory part of the year when the landscape is at its very best.

“The greens of summer start to transform into a riot of golds and browns when at their height, and just envelop you in their beauty.

“And of course, it’s a season that has inspired some truly stunning art, so we’re thrilled to continue this year-long partnership with Quentin Blake and bring art and nature together.

“And along with the changes in the landscape, our visiting species change. Watch murmurations of waders such as Knot, see iconic Curlews, and marvel at the Little Egrets coming into roost.

“This really is a chance to see why wetlands are so wonderful and why they influence so many artists.”

Glimpse

Misty mornings and early evening sunsets at WWT Llanelli provide a perfect place to not only get a glimpse into the lives of birds on site, but to take inspiration from them to create art, from watercolour paintings to captivating photography.

To celebrate this, this collaboration has also prompted a national art competition where artists of all abilities can enter their work to be in with a chance of winning a unique, embossed Quentin Blake wetland print.

Runners-up will receive copies of the Quentin Blake Papers and free entry into a site of their choice.

Using the wonder of WWT wetlands as a theme, entrants are invited to initially submit a photograph of a 2D piece of art – which could be a drawing, illustration, painting or photograph – which will be looked at by a panel of judges from Quentin Blake’s studios and WWT.

The competition opens on September 4 and closes on December 31, winners will be announced in January.

For information about what’s happening near you or more details on the art competition, visit https://www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/quentin-blake-drawn-to-water/

